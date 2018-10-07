NFL Week 5 experts winners picks for Dolphins at Bengals

It is time for the Miami Dolphins to put the Week 4 embarrassment the New England Patriots caused them in the past and move forward. Later today, the Dolphins will hit the field at the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paul Brown Stadium in an effort to stay atop the AFC East and move to 4-1 on the year.

As I did last week, I decided to take a look around the internet to see what the straight-up winners picks for today’s game would be. Are there any experts out there picking Miami to come away from this game with the upset win and a 4-1 record?

Here is a run through of the expert picks for the Dolphins as they visit the Bengals:

SB Nation FanPulse

Dolphins fans: Bengals by -1

Bengals fans: Bengals by 8

Dolphins 17

Bengals 22

Is this the week the Dolphins prove that they aren’t the same ol’ Dolphins and are actually worthy of our consideration as a playoff contender? No. The Bengals own a more talented roster and are at home. The potential shortcoming for them this week is the chance Joe Mixon won’t be fully ready to roll. There’s also the underwhelming performance from Cincinnati’s defense thus far. Bengals fans were the first to admonish your friendly writer not to discount the ability on that side of the ball -- and yet, through four games, they’ve allowed 28.3 points per game. That’s OK, though; Miami (20.5 points per game) can’t score that many.

Dolphins 21

Bengals 24

The Dolphins are playing consecutive road games and are banged up. The Bengals have been impressive on offense, but the defense continues to struggle. That could help Ryan Tannehill and the Dolphins keep this one close. Bengals win it, but it’s closer than expected.

Dolphins: Bette Marston

Dolphins 17.2

Bengals 31.7

Dolphins 23

Bengals 24