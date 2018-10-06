 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Winners Picks 2018 Week 5: Phinsider contributors straight-up winners

By Kevin Nogle
The Phinsider contributor picks are back for this week. We had an up-and-down week for the group, with Kathleen leading the way at 12-3, James at 11-4, and Duke at 10-5. before a drop down to Justin at 8-7 and me coming in last at 7-8. Can I turn it around this week?

Our current season standings have Kathleen jumping into the lead with 67 percent of her picks correct this season. She missed a week early in the year, so we are basing everything on percentages. Duke is second on the year at 65 percent, with James third at 63.5 percent. I am fourth at 60.3 percent - a percentage that will not stay nearly that high if I do not start making better picks - while Justin is last at 57.1 percent.

This week, we all have selected the Patriots to beat the Colts, the Titans to beat the Bills, the Packers to beat the Lions, the Panthers to beat the Giants, the Dolphins to beat the Bengals, the Chargers to beat the Raiders, the Rams to beat the Seahawks, and the Saints to beat the Redskins. It is kind of worrisome that we are all still on the Dolphins, but we will see what happens.

Here are our full slate of picks for this week:

2018 The Phinsider Contributor Picks

Game Kevin Duke Kathleen Justin James
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans
Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers Falcons Steelers Falcons Falcons
Denver Broncos at New York Jets Broncos Broncos Jets Broncos Broncos
Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Jaguars Chiefs
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Packers Packers Packers Packers Pack
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Browns Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens
New York Giants at Carolina Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins
Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers
Arizona Cardinals at San Fracisco 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Cardinals 49ers
Minnesota VIkings at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Eagles Vikings Eagles Eagles
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams
Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans Cowboys Cowboys Texans Texans Cowboys
Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints
Bye Week: Bears, Buccaneers
Season Standings 37-24-2 39-22-2 31-15-1 35-26-2 39-22-2
Percentages 60.32% 65.08% 67.02% 57.14% 63.49%

