NFL Winners Picks 2018 Week 5: Phinsider contributors straight-up winners

The Phinsider contributor picks are back for this week. We had an up-and-down week for the group, with Kathleen leading the way at 12-3, James at 11-4, and Duke at 10-5. before a drop down to Justin at 8-7 and me coming in last at 7-8. Can I turn it around this week?

Our current season standings have Kathleen jumping into the lead with 67 percent of her picks correct this season. She missed a week early in the year, so we are basing everything on percentages. Duke is second on the year at 65 percent, with James third at 63.5 percent. I am fourth at 60.3 percent - a percentage that will not stay nearly that high if I do not start making better picks - while Justin is last at 57.1 percent.

This week, we all have selected the Patriots to beat the Colts, the Titans to beat the Bills, the Packers to beat the Lions, the Panthers to beat the Giants, the Dolphins to beat the Bengals, the Chargers to beat the Raiders, the Rams to beat the Seahawks, and the Saints to beat the Redskins. It is kind of worrisome that we are all still on the Dolphins, but we will see what happens.

Here are our full slate of picks for this week: