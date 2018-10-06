Dolphins at Bengals live updates and scores

The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals are underway in their Week 5 showdown between division leaders. The Dolphins currently have a half-game lead in the AFC East after the New England Patriots won on Thursday Night Football. The Bengals are tied with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. Which team can finish this game still in first place in their respective division?

Below you will find live updates from the game, including the score throughout the game. You can also find all of our pregame information, including where to find the game and how to (legally) stream the game. You can join our live chat with other Dolphins fans by checking out this article here.

Sign up for FanPulse, our weekly Dolphins survey.

First Quarter

Dolphins won the toss and will receive.

Dolphins first possession. The Dolphins saw Jakeem Grant injured on the opening kickoff. Ryan Tannehill connected with Kenyan Drake on first down, picking up six yards. Tannehill then found Albert Wilson for six yards, followed by Frank Gore picking up six yards. Tannehill then picked up six yards on a pass to Wilson, then another four yards on a pass to Kenny Stills. Gore picked up five yards on a second-down run, then Drake dropped a pass that could have picked up the first down, leading to a Miami punt.

Bengals first possession. Joe Mixon started the drive for the Bengals, picking up two yards. Andy Dalton then connected with Alex Erickson for 10 yards. Dalton was then incomplete on a batted pass attempt toward A.J. Green, but an offside penalty on Davon Godchaux gave the Bengals an additional play. Dalton then found Green for 18 yards, with Mixon then picking up two. Dalton connected on a pass to Tyler Boyd for 10 yards, then Mixon picked up five yards. Dalton found C.J. Uzomah for 25 yards, then a five-yard Mixon run was negated by a holding penalty on Uzomah. Mixon picked up two yards on 1st-and-19, then Dalton scrambled for two yards. On 3rd-and-15, Dalton looked for Green, with safety Reshad Jones breaking up the pass and linebacker Kiko Alonso intercepting it.

Dolphins second possession. Gore picked up nine yards on the first down run, then Tannehill scrambled and connected with tight end Mike Gesicki on a last second throw, picking up four yards. Drake then picked up three yards before two incomplete passes led to a Miami punt.

Bengals second possession. Mixon picked up three yards on first down. Dalton then found Green for 23 yards, followed by a Mixon one-yard loss. Dalton then three to Mixon for six yards, setting up 4th-and-5. After Chase Allen appeared to block the kick, the referees called him for running into the kicker with no block on the kick - despite the fact that Allen was clearly blocked into the kicker - and the Bengals were given a first down.

Second Quarter

Bengals second possession (continued). The Bengals picked up five yards on a Mixon run, followed by a Mixon four yard loss with Robert Quinn blowing up the play. A incomplete pass on third down led to a Bengals punt.

Dolphins third possession. Starting at their own five-yard line, Tannehill looked deep for Kenny Stills, a pass that fell incomplete but an illegal contact penalty gave Miami five free yards. Tannehill then connected with Danny Amendola for five yards before an incomplete pass as the team rolled Tannehill out but coverage kept anyone from being open. Tannehill found Wilson on a six-yard gain on 3rd-and-5, giving Miami the first third-down conversion by either team in the game. Gore picked up nine yards on first down, with Bengals linebacker Preston Brown injured on the play. The Dolphins played the pop-pass on the next play, with Wilson catching the short shovel and adding six yards. After Wilson was called for the offensive pass interference for appearing to have his jersey pulled on his cut, the Dolphins picked up 16 yards on 1st-and-20 with Wilson catching a short crossing pass and picking up extra yardage. On 2nd-and-4, Tannehill rolled to his left, set his shoulders, and found Stills for 13 yards. Gore picked up three yards on the next play.

Pre-Game Information

Miami Dolphins (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-1)

Week 5

October 7, 2018

Game time: 1pm ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Weather: 84˚F; Cloudy

TV Coverage: CBS

TV Announcers: Kevin Harlon, Rich Gannon

Radio Network: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

Online streaming: Last year, SB Nation broke down all the cord-cutting options for NFL games and free trials are still available for most of these if you want to use them; NFL Sunday Ticket (paid DirecTV service - one-week trial); NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games)

Odds: Bengals -6 | O/U: 48

Injuries:

All-time record: Dolphins 15-6 (Regular Season)

Most recent meeting: Bengals 22-7 @ Cincinnati (Week 4, 2016)

Streak: Bengals 1 win (2016); Dolphins 12-3 in last 15 (regular season)

Enemy site: Cincy Jungle | Twitter: @CincyJungle

Phinsider on Twitter: @ThePhinsider

Phinsider on Facebook

Dolphins 2018 Schedule

Week 1 (Sep 9) - vs. Tennessee Titans - W 27-20

Week 2 (Sep 16) - @ New York Jets - W 20-12

Week 3 (Sep 23) - vs. Oakland Raiders - W 28-20

Week 4 (Sep 30) - @ New England Patriots - L 38-7

Week 5 (Oct 7) - @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6 (Oct 14) - vs. Chicago Bears

Week 7 (Oct 21) - vs. Detroit Lions

Week 8 (Oct 25) - @ Houston Texans (TNF)

Week 9 (Nov 4) - vs. New York Jets

Week 10 (Nov 11) - @ Green Bay Packers

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12 (Nov 25) - @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 13 (Dec 2) - vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 14 (Dec 9) - vs. New England Patriots

Week 15 (Dec 16) - @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 16 (Dec 23) - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 (Dec 30) - @ Buffalo Bills