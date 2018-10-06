Dolphins at Bengals game time, TV network, online stream, odds, more for Week 5

The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a Week 5 showdown between division leaders this Sunday. Miami is coming off a systematic destruction of the team at the hands of the New England Patriots, dropping their Week 4 game 38-7. The Bengals are coming off a one-point road victory over the Atlanta Falcons and are looking to keep themselves in first place in the AFC North.

The Dolphins have a lot of questions that need to be answered this week, headlined by which team is the real Dolphins, the 3-0 team that started the year, or the shell of a franchise that took the field last week. They will be doing it without some key members of the team, including Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake who did not make the trip to Cincinnati. Can the Dolphins put behind themselves the debacle in New England? Can they bounce back against the Bengals?

Everything you need for the game is below:

Miami Dolphins (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-1)

Week 5

October 7, 2018

Game time: 1pm ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Weather: 84˚F; Cloudy

TV Coverage: CBS

TV Announcers: Kevin Harlon, Rich Gannon

Radio Network: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

Online streaming: Last year, SB Nation broke down all the cord-cutting options for NFL games and free trials are still available for most of these if you want to use them; NFL Sunday Ticket (paid DirecTV service - one-week trial); NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games)

Odds: Bengals -6 | O/U: 48

Injuries:

All-time record: Dolphins 15-6 (Regular Season)

Most recent meeting: Bengals 22-7 @ Cincinnati (Week 4, 2016)

Streak: Bengals 1 win (2016); Dolphins 12-3 in last 15 (regular season)

Dolphins 2018 Schedule

Week 1 (Sep 9) - vs. Tennessee Titans - W 27-20

Week 2 (Sep 16) - @ New York Jets - W 20-12

Week 3 (Sep 23) - vs. Oakland Raiders - W 28-20

Week 4 (Sep 30) - @ New England Patriots - L 38-7

Week 5 (Oct 7) - @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6 (Oct 14) - vs. Chicago Bears

Week 7 (Oct 21) - vs. Detroit Lions

Week 8 (Oct 25) - @ Houston Texans (TNF)

Week 9 (Nov 4) - vs. New York Jets

Week 10 (Nov 11) - @ Green Bay Packers

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12 (Nov 25) - @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 13 (Dec 2) - vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 14 (Dec 9) - vs. New England Patriots

Week 15 (Dec 16) - @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 16 (Dec 23) - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 (Dec 30) - @ Buffalo Bills