Florida State Seminoles @ University of Miami Hurricanes Live Thread & Game Information

In years past (okay, its been a few years for FSU and quite a few for UM) one of these two teams, the Miami Hurricanes or the Florida State Seminoles entered their annual rivalry game with national championship aspirations. Some years both teams were vying for the top spot in the country but this season seems like one of those where both are still working on rebuilding and neither will wind up in the final four playoff (And why is it only 4 and not 8?).

The Miami Hurricanes enter the week ranked 17th nationally while the Seminoles enter the week un-ranked. The FSU faithful are not used to their team being un-ranked but this is one of those rivalry games where it doesn’t really matter who’s ranked or not ranked or ranked where or what the records of the two teams are coming into the game. While there are many big rivalries between different teams from around the country few have resulted in more drama than when these two play. Long before last seasons thrilling come from behind victory by Miami there were several games where the two teams played as even a game as you will see if not for a kick going wide right with the occasional wide left. Many years Miami prevailed if only by what seemed to be sheer luck but the good ones always have some luck. The Noles of course also had their run of success and when both of these teams get back to the top of the rankings college football will be better for it.

While those storied years of the Canes were good to the program, resulting in their share of championships it’s been the Noles who have ruled the roost in recent years. Until last seasons shocking come from behind win by the Canes the Noles had dominated the Canes including a streak where they beat the U 7 times in row. Even with last years loss the Noles have a 6 game win streak in Miami that the Cane’s will be looking to break. Will the Canes start a new streak coming off of last years win or will it be the Noles that keep their streak in Miami alive? The Hurricanes at one time dominated the overall record between the two clubs but now hold only a narrow lead at 32 to 30 all time.

Florida State Seminoles (3-2) 5th ACC Atlantic Division @ University Of Miami Hurricanes (4-1) 1st ACC Coastal Division