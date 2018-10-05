Heading into Week 4, Miami Dolphins fans seemed to be confident in the direction of the team. In our weekly poll of the fans, 86 percent, the highest number for the season, were confident in the Dolphins. Then, the debacle in Foxboro happened on Sunday, and that number was sure to fall.

But it fell like it was time to abandon ship. Only 55 percent of Dolphins fans now say they are confident in the direction of the team. Surprisingly, that 31 percent drop in confidence was not the largest drop in the league this week, where Detroit Lions and New York Jets fans also saw a 31 percent drop in their confidence ratings, the Philadelphia Eagles saw a drop of 32 percent in fan confidence, the New York Giants were down 36 percent in fan confidence, and the Buffalo Bills fans saw their confidence drop 41 percent. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw the largest confidence drop, down 72 percent from last week.

Around the AFC East, the New England Patriots now have a 73 percent confidence rating from their fans, marking a 42 percent increase from last week - as a result of their win over the Dolphins - the largest gain of the week. The Bills are down to 32 percent of the fans saying they are confident and the Jets are down to 12 percent.

Dolphins fans losing confidence after such an embarrassing loss is not really that surprising. The team was beaten in every aspect of the game, with nothing seeming to work - other than a couple of interceptions of Tom Brady. It was so bad that the Dolphins actually pulled their starters about midway through the fourth quarter. Clearly, something went wrong on Sunday and the fan confidence in the team shows that.

Will this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals start to bring back the confidence?