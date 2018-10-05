Caption This! Week 5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

“Caption This!” is a game where we try to be funny. Give the funniest caption. That’s it. If you like someone else’s caption, be so kind as to give them a REC. (If you don’t know how to REC something, please ask!) Most REC’s win.

(Please remember site rules. Innuendo = good; profanity = bad.)

With another victory in Week 4, we have a back-to-back Caption This! winner: jonman. Anyone gonna give him some competition?

Speaking of competition, the Miami Dolphins should be a tough contest with the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. I’ll be in attendance, along with the CEO of Phinsider Radio Matthew Cannata. Let us know down in the Comments if you’ll be there, too (along with your caption, of course)!

AJ Green is in a...unique...position here. Care to caption?

My entry: