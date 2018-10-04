Thursday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football game features two AFC teams. The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Foxborough Massachusetts to take on the New England Patriots. The Colts have struggled for the first quarter of the season, dropping three out of their four games to the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans. The Colts only win on the season came in week two over the Washington Redskins.

The Patriots are having a sub-par start to their season, having dropped two of their four games thus far. New England’s two wins, a week one victory over the Texans and last weeks drubbing of your Miami Dolphins bookend their two losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions.

Indianapolis Colts (1-3) 4th AFC South @ New England Patriots (2-2) 2nd AFC East