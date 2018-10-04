Miami Dolphins must regroup, find way to win against Cincinnati Bengals

After, a 38-7 debacle up in Foxboro against the New England Patriots, it is unbelievable that the Miami Dolphins had nothing going right for them. The offense wasn’t moving the football at all. It was a combination of the play calling and the offense not executing.

The first offensive play resulted in a first down as Ryan Tannehill connected with wide receiver Kenny Stills for 22 yards and a first down. On the next play center Daniel Kilgore was flagged for a holding call that resulted in a ten yard penalty. Then a head scratcher as, instead of throwing the football on 2nd and long, they decided to run. The call was a handoff to running back Kenyan Drake, which resulted in a five-yard gain. On 3rd and 12, Tannehill threw to Albert Wilson for 5 yards, resulting in a Dolphins punt.

It’s possible that had the Dolphins been aggressive, the first offensive drive could have been saved. It’s mind blowing that against the Oakland Raiders, the Dolphins used trick plays that resulted in scores, yet against the Patriots none were used. As I continue dissecting this debacle of a performance by the Dolphins, I continue wondering why the offense was so predictable and it was the perfect recipe for a disastrous performance.

I’m preaching to head coach Adam Gase to stop with bubble screens. It’s time that you open up the playbook and used your offensive weapons at full capacity. Why is Mike Gesicki not involved in the offense? The organization selected Gesicki in the second round of the NFL draft. Let’s take a look at his numbers... Shall we?. Gesicki has 5 receptions for 51 yards and no touchdowns. It’s time that Gase gets him heavily involved and let’s not forget about running back Kenyan Drake. He needs to be more involved in the offense, last week Drake had 3 carries for 3 yards and that’s unacceptable.

The time is now Gase, it’s time to go all in on Sunday against the Bengals and make sure you do anything possible to bring back the W. Do not let go of this opportunity. The opportunity is right in front of you. This team has offensive weapons and must be used in a proper way. It’s time for the Dolphins to regroup and bring back home the victory.

Miami Dolphins (3-1) vs Cincinnati Bengals 3-1 on Sunday kickoff set at 1 pm.

Follow me at asimancas305 for Dolphins updates, injury report, breaking news, and much more.