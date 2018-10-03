 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Phinsider Meme Central: Game 4

Group Therapy

By nashmax73
Angry Memes
@nashmax73

[ prolonged fart noise ]

...welp...

That was about as much fun as having a pretty face in a maximum security prison when all the guards go on a prolonged break & you’re caught in the showers...or something.

It’s as if Miami is being punished for being so healthy throughout Training Camp and the Preseason. Still, despite losing 40% of our starting OL, 33% of our DL, and 50% of our starting DBs, nobody expected us to drop a colossal turd in Fuxboro. This next game will show us all a lot about this what the 2018 team and the coaching staff are made of.

In the meantime, let’s have some fun & cheer our grumpy fan base up, shall we?

Devin McCourty learned a valuable lesson on Sunday, compliments of RB Kenyan Drake.

Boop!
@nashmax73

Is anyone really surprised that CB Bobby McCain got injured?

Laws of Physics = OUCH!
@nashmax73

And now comes a segment I like to call, “Make Fun of Brady.” Oh look, here he comes to gloat about winning this time, unlike his last game against Miami on MNF.

Truth Bomb
@nashmax73

You can have how ever many tainted rings you want Brady, but you still act like a whiny, pouting baby when you hang around after wins but disappear immediately after a loss.

Cry Baby
@nashmax73

I will forever see this every time Tom Brady is on TV.

Big Baby
@nashmax73

Finally, happy trails to disgruntled DT Jordan Phillips. If only you loved being part of a team as much as you loved grubbing or talking smack to Omar Kelly.

The Hunger Is Real
@nashmax73

#FinsUp

