Phinsider Meme Central: Game 4

[ prolonged fart noise ]

...welp...

That was about as much fun as having a pretty face in a maximum security prison when all the guards go on a prolonged break & you’re caught in the showers...or something.

It’s as if Miami is being punished for being so healthy throughout Training Camp and the Preseason. Still, despite losing 40% of our starting OL, 33% of our DL, and 50% of our starting DBs, nobody expected us to drop a colossal turd in Fuxboro. This next game will show us all a lot about this what the 2018 team and the coaching staff are made of.

In the meantime, let’s have some fun & cheer our grumpy fan base up, shall we?

Devin McCourty learned a valuable lesson on Sunday, compliments of RB Kenyan Drake.

Is anyone really surprised that CB Bobby McCain got injured?

And now comes a segment I like to call, “Make Fun of Brady.” Oh look, here he comes to gloat about winning this time, unlike his last game against Miami on MNF.

You can have how ever many tainted rings you want Brady, but you still act like a whiny, pouting baby when you hang around after wins but disappear immediately after a loss.

I will forever see this every time Tom Brady is on TV.

Finally, happy trails to disgruntled DT Jordan Phillips. If only you loved being part of a team as much as you loved grubbing or talking smack to Omar Kelly.

#FinsUp