Phinsider Radio: Week 5 Preview Vs. The Cincinnati Bengals

*Just click the play button right above this and enjoy! Phinsider Radio is excited to be a part of the SB Nation network of podcasts. Only 7 podcasts were chosen for the initial unveil, and we were one of them!

The Miami Dolphins stay on the road in Week 5, this time in Cincinnati, Ohio to face the Bengals. Cannata and Sutton will be in attendance for this contest between 3-1 AFC teams. Can’t underestimate the importance of this game as it pertains to potential Wild Card scenarios if the Dolphins are lucky enough to be in the hunt in December.

How do the Dolphins respond to the injuries? Can the offense become dynamic again? Will the D improve on 3rd down? Oh, and by the way, Jordan Phillips is no longer a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton bring all the information to you. Tune in for the keys to victory and game plan possibilities.

If you have any questions or comments for us, find us on Twitter (Twitter handles down below) and/or respond down in the Comments Section!

Follow Matthew (@CannataNFL), Houtz (@Houtz), and myself (@suttonlacesout) on Twitter!