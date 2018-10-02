Dolphins add Wesley Johnson, Cameron Malveaux

The Miami Dolphins have announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday. The moves began with placing center Daniel Kilgore on injured reserve with a torn triceps muscle and releasing defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. To fill those two roster positions, the team promoted defensive end Cameron Malveaux and signed free agent center Wesley Johnson.

Kilgore was acquired this offseason via a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, a move that allowed the team to release Mike Pouncey. Kilgore immediately assumed the role of starter and seemed to lock down the middle of the offensive line. He was injured early in the team’s game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, with Travis Swanson replacing him in the game.

Phillips has been frustrated as his playing time has declined with the team preferring to play Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor to Phillips at times. He had an incident on the sideline during the team’s game against the Patriots and now find himself waived by the club.

Malveaux was undrafted out of Houston, signing initially with the Dolphins in 2017, spending most of the season on the practice squad. He was promoted by the Dolphins near the end of the league, appearing in four games.

Johnson joins the Dolphins after entering the league in 2014 as a fifth round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was waived by the Steelers in October of that year, joining the New York Jets where he played through 2017. He spent training camp this summer with the Detroit Lions. He has appeared in 43 games with 24 starts.