Dolphins Cut Jordan Phillips

The former second round pick was upset with his playing time

By Kdog92
Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images

According to sources, the Miami Dolphins have parted ways with their former second round draft pick, Jordan Phillips.

Phillips was unhappy about his playing time as sophomores Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor were playing ahead of him, along with Akeem Spence.

Phillips never lived up to expectations. Yes, he made some flashy plays but never put it together on a consistent basis. He is one of the many players in the Dolphins 2015 draft class that is no longer on the team. DeVante Parker and Bobby McCain are all that remain of that class.

Phillips doesn’t appear to be that upset over the move, he sounds like he’s glad to be out of there.

Once a huge strength for the team, the defensive line is lacking depth. Look for Kendall Langford to get a call at some point. The team even worked out several defensive lineman today.

