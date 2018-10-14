Phinsider Radio: It’s time to Brock and Roll after a Miami Dolphins victory over the Chicago Bears

*Just click the play button right above this and enjoy! Phinsider Radio is excited to be a part of the SB Nation network of podcasts. Only 7 podcasts were chosen for the initial unveil, and we were one of them!

Wow! What an incredible game!

The Dolphins are now 4-2 after an improbable 31-28 victory over the Chicago Bears in overtime. This game had it all and now puts the Dolphins atop the AFC East.

As we know, Brock Osweiler got the start and he did exactly what you’d expect him to do…. Or not.

Osweiler threw for 28/44 yards 380 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. Albert Wilson made everyone forget about Jarvis Landry, and made big play after big play. Wilson had 6 receptions for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns. Most importantly, the offensive line contained the Bears vaunted defense.

Miami’s offense put 541 yards on the NFL’s #1 ranked defense.

T.J McDonald made a key interception that gave the Dolphins a chance late. Kiko Alonso played out of his mind and recovered a fumble at the goal line and forced one later in the game to give the Dolphins a chance.

Former Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey missed a field goal late in overtime that gave Miami a chance to drive downfield. Jason Sanders hit a 47-yard field goal to win the game.

Is there a QB controversy on our hands? Whatever happens, the Dolphins are 4-2 and take on the Detroit Lions next week.

