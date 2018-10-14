Phinsider Contributor straight-up winners picks for 2018 Week 6

The Week 6 slate of Sunday games are here for the NFL’s 2018 schedule. A group of The Phinsider’s contributors have been picking the straight-up winners for each game of the season, and we continue this morning with our picks for this week.
You can find this week’s picks, as well as the current standings (hint: Kathleen is on a heater right now and killing all of us), below. Here are our picks for Week 6:
2018 The Phinsider Contributor Picks
|Game
|Kevin
|Duke
|Kathleen
|Justin
|James
|Game
|Kevin
|Duke
|Kathleen
|Justin
|James
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
|Buccaneers
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Seahawks
|Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
|Colts
|Colts
|Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Steelers
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
|Bills
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
|Ravens
|Titans
|Titans
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
|Patriots
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Patriots
|Chiefs
|San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Bye Week: Lions, Saints
|Season Standings
|45-31-2
|45-31-2
|41-20-1
|41-35-2
|45-31-2
|Percentages
|58.97%
|58.97%
|66.94%
|53.85%
|58.97%
Loading comments...