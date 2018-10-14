 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Phinsider Contributor straight-up winners picks for 2018 Week 6

New, 4 comments
By Kevin Nogle
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Week 6 slate of Sunday games are here for the NFL’s 2018 schedule. A group of The Phinsider’s contributors have been picking the straight-up winners for each game of the season, and we continue this morning with our picks for this week.

You can find this week’s picks, as well as the current standings (hint: Kathleen is on a heater right now and killing all of us), below. Here are our picks for Week 6:

2018 The Phinsider Contributor Picks

Game Kevin Duke Kathleen Justin James
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Buccaneers Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons
Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers
Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders Seahawks Seahawks Raiders Raiders Seahawks
Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets Colts Colts Jets Jets Jets
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Bengals Bengals Steelers Bengals Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans Bills Texans Texans Texans Texans
Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins
Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Ravens Titans Titans Ravens Ravens
Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots Patriots Chiefs Chiefs Patriots Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers
Bye Week: Lions, Saints
Season Standings 45-31-2 45-31-2 41-20-1 41-35-2 45-31-2
Percentages 58.97% 58.97% 66.94% 53.85% 58.97%

