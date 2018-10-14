Chicago Bears @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Your Miami Dolphins face off against the Chicago Bears today. The Bears come into the week with a solid 3 and 1 record. The Bears lost their opener against the Green Bay Packers by a point, 24 to 23. They have since won all three of their games over the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who they blew out last week by a score of 48 to 10 at home. They seem to, at least at this early point of the season, play better at home vs away which may be a good sign for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins are of course looking for any good sign they can find right now. After a start of 3 and 0 that had much of the Phins faithful flying high they have dropped two games. The first of two losses was a blowout loss at the New England Patriots, by the score of 38 to 7. Then came last week, which, at least to me, seemed somehow much worse. In a game that the Dolphins seemed to have well in hand early they slowly, or maybe it was quickly (it’s all such a blur at this point), fell apart dropping the game to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Will the Dolphins find some redemption this week or will they continue to slide? My sanity may depend on it so…

Chicago Bears (3-1) 1st NFC North @ Miami Dolphins (3-2) 2nd AFC East

