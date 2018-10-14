Chicago Bears @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Your Miami Dolphins face off against the Chicago Bears today. The Bears come into the week with a solid 3 and 1 record. The Bears lost their opener against the Green Bay Packers by a point, 24 to 23. They have since won all three of their games over the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who they blew out last week by a score of 48 to 10 at home. They seem to, at least at this early point of the season, play better at home vs away which may be a good sign for the Dolphins.
The Dolphins are of course looking for any good sign they can find right now. After a start of 3 and 0 that had much of the Phins faithful flying high they have dropped two games. The first of two losses was a blowout loss at the New England Patriots, by the score of 38 to 7. Then came last week, which, at least to me, seemed somehow much worse. In a game that the Dolphins seemed to have well in hand early they slowly, or maybe it was quickly (it’s all such a blur at this point), fell apart dropping the game to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Will the Dolphins find some redemption this week or will they continue to slide? My sanity may depend on it so…
Will the Dolphins find some redemption this week or will they continue to slide? My sanity may depend on it so…
Chicago Bears (3-1) 1st NFC North @ Miami Dolphins (3-2) 2nd AFC East
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket: 710
- TV Announcers: Brian Custer, Greg Jennings
- Radio Network: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)
- Online Streaming: Last year, SB Nation broke down all the cord-cutting options for NFL gamesand free trials are still available for most of these if you want to use them; NFL Sunday Ticket(paid DirecTV service - one-week trial); NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games)
- Weather: 86˚F; Cloudy
- Odds: Bears -3.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
- All-time Record (regular season): Dolphins 8-4
- Most Recent Meeting: Dolphins 27 to 14 @ Chicago (week 7, 2014)
- Current Streak: Dolphins with 1 win in 2014, Dolphins 3-2 last 5 games
- Chicago Bears SBNation Site: Windy City Gridiron
- Windy City Gridiron Twitter: @WCGridiron
- Phinsider on Twitter: @ThePhinsider
- Phinsider on Facebook
- Injuries: Bears: Marcus Cooper, Sr., DB - Out, Dolphins: Chase Allen, LB - Questionable; Andre Branch, DE - Questionable; A.J. Derby, TE - Questionable; Jakeem Grant, WR - Questionable; Charles Harris, DE - Questionable; Bobby McCain, CB - Questionable; T.J. McDonald, S - Questionable; DeVante Parker, WR - Questionable; Ryan Tannehill, QB - Questionable; Laremy Tunsil, T - Questionable; Cameron Wake, DE - Doubtful
Dolphins 2018 Schedule
Week 1 (Sep 9) - vs. Tennessee Titans - W 27-20
Week 2 (Sep 16) - @ New York Jets - W 20-12
Week 3 (Sep 23) - vs. Oakland Raiders - W 28-20
Week 4 (Sep 30) - @ New England Patriots - L 38-7
Week 5 (Oct 7) - @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 6 (Oct 14) - vs. Chicago Bears
Week 7 (Oct 21) - vs. Detroit Lions
Week 8 (Oct 25) - @ Houston Texans (TNF)
Week 9 (Nov 4) - vs. New York Jets
Week 10 (Nov 11) - @ Green Bay Packers
Week 11 - BYE
Week 12 (Nov 25) - @ Indianapolis Colts
Week 13 (Dec 2) - vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 14 (Dec 9) - vs. New England Patriots
Week 15 (Dec 16) - @ Minnesota Vikings
Week 16 (Dec 23) - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 17 (Dec 30) - @ Buffalo Bills
