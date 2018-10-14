Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight we all become Kansas City Chiefs fans, if only for three hours. Sunday Night Football will feature the Chiefs who will travel east to take on the New England Patriots. Kansas City has started the season off as one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Chiefs have yet to lose a game ripping off wins over the Los Angles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars in order.

As far as the Pats are concerned they have started out the season a lot slower, at least slower by their standards. The Patriots started the season out with a win over a bad Houston Texans team only to drop their next two to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions. They have since bounced back by defeating your Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts.

Please use this thread to discuss this evenings game or as always your Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) 1st AFC West @ New England Patriots (3-2) 1st AFC East