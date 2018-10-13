Report: Ryan Tannehill has an AC joint sprain and status for Dolphins vs. Bears game is in doubt

Just a short while ago, Ethan Skolnick of Dolphin Maven reported that Ryan Tannehill has an AC joint sprain and his status for Sunday’s Dolphins vs. Bears game is in serious doubt.

Skolnick said that like always, Tannehill plans to warm up before Sunday’s game but the coaching and medical staff will be watching him with a very close eye as that is when his status will be determined.

Earlier this week, Tannehill practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday but was limited on Friday. Typically, this is not a good sign in terms of progression.

However, with the news of the AC joint sprain, it makes sense as one experiences soreness and a limited range of motion with this type of injury.

This injury, according to various medical journals, can take up to six weeks to fully heal. If it is severe, surgery is required. With that said, most people start feeling better within a few days to one week of sustaining the injury. But, it is Tannehill’s throwing shoulder and as a quarterback, having a limited range of motion is not ideal.

If Tannehill can’t go, Brock Osweiler will likely get the call as he has been the primary backup throughout the season thus far. Osweiler struggled early in training camp and preseason before hitting a switch prior to the final preseason game.

When he came in for mop up duty against the Patriots, he threw for 35 yards and 1 touchdown. He has an 80% completion percentage and a quarterback rating of 135.4. Of course, the game was well out of reach at that point so don’t read too much into it.

