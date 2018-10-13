Dolphins promote Jamiyus Pittman, release Sam Young

The Miami Dolphins have bolstered their defensive line depth, the team announced on Saturday, promoting defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman from the practice squad. An undrafted free agent from UCF, Pittman was thought to have an outside chance to make the team’s 53-man roster during the preseason, but landed on the practice squad. Now, he will join the roster as the Dolphins look to make up for injuries to players like William Hayes and the release of Jordan Phillips.

In college, Pittman appeared in 49 games over four years, starting 33 of them. He started 12 games in 2017 on the undefeated UCF team, tallying 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

To make roster space for Pittman, the Dolphins released tackle Sam Young. The veteran offensive lineman joined the Dolphins in 2016 as a free agent, playing in 23 games over the past three seasons, including seven starts. He was forced to fill in for Laremy Tunsil at left tackle this past week, but struggled throughout the second half.

Miami will kickoff their Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears at 1pm ET in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.