Phinsider Radio: Previewing the upcoming game between the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears

On this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio, Matthew Cannata, Aaron Sutton, and I are joined by Windy City’s Lester Wiltfong. He joins us to discuss the current state of both franchises, and preview this Sunday’s upcoming matchup vs the Chicago Bears. We discuss the pros and cons on both sides of the football, and which players we expect to be difference makers on Sunday.

Will Ryan Tannehill be healthy enough to play?

Can the offensive line contain Chicago’s #1 ranked defense?

Will Adam Gase have his team ready to play?

Can Mitch Trubisky have an encore performance vs the Dolphins very good secondary?

Is Matt Burke’s defense good enough to outplay Nagy’s offense?

All of this and much, much more on this week’s edition of Phinsider Radio.

