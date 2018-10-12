Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs the Chicago Bears

There is no arguing that Ryan Tannehill has not played well over the last two weeks. But truth is, he’s the Dolphins best option in 2018 and without him, the season is over. So when word broke minutes ago that Ryan Tannehill’s name was on Friday’s injury report, the sky is falling crowd emerged in full effect.

Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, Dolphins’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill was limited in practice today with a right shoulder injury.

Ryan Tannehill was limited today with a right throwing shoulder injury. He was listed on the injury report for the same injury on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant in practice. He’s officially questionable for Sunday. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 12, 2018

The Dolphins were most likely taking precautionary measures to ensure Tannehill would be a full go vs the Chicago Bears. However, this is something to keep a close eye on as Sunday approaches. If Ryan Tannehill isn’t under center on Sunday, the Dolphins odds of winning diminish greatly.

Get well soon, Ryan.