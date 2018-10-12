Caption This: Week 6 Vs. Chicago Bears

“Caption This!” is a game where we try to be funny. Give the funniest caption. That’s it. If you like someone else’s caption, be so kind as to give them a REC. (If you don’t know how to REC something, please ask!) Most REC’s win.

(Please remember site rules. Innuendo = good; profanity = bad.)

Congratulations to hotsaucesteve for taking down jonman and winning the Week 5 Caption This! contest. I’ll appreciate anyone’s responses this week, as I know not everyone is in a laughing mood.

In an attempt to reverse whatever voodoo and heebie-jeebies that are interfering with the Miami Dolphins and the football gods’ relationship, let’s delve into self-deprecation and laugh at ourselves.

We know Special Teams Coach/Associate Head Coach Rizzi isn’t the warm and fuzzy type. What did he say to Martrell Spaight after his 15-yard penalty?

My entry: