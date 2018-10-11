Dolphins last in AFC East in fan confidence

It has not been a pretty two weeks around the Miami Dolphins, with a blowout loss to the New England Patriots being backed up with a late-game collapse from the Dolphins as they let a 17-0 lead become a 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was rough watching those games, and the fans’ confidence in the direction of team is plummeting with those losses.

Once the top team in the AFC East, two weeks later, the fans have Miami looking up at the rest of the teams in the division. This week, the Fan Pulse confidence poll for the Dolphins fell another 21 percent, down to just 34 percent of the fans responding that they are confident in the direction of the team.

Sign up HERE to take our weekly Dolphins survey.

Around the rest of the division, the fans of the New England Patriots saw their confidence rise two points, up to 75 percent overall. The New York Jets saw a huge jump, up 36 points, to 48 percent of the fans being confident. The Buffalo Bills saw a 13 point rise, up to 45 percent of the fans confident in the direction of the team.

At least the Dolphins are not the Denver Broncos, who saw their fans’ confidence drop 33 percentage points, down to just 4 percent of the fans confident in the direction of the team. Also below Miami’s 34 percent confidence rating are the Green Bay Packers (30 percent), the Houston Texans (28 percent), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (28 percent), the Oakland Raiders (19 percent), the Atlanta Falcons (19 percent), the Arizona Cardinals (18 percent), and the Dallas Cowboys (5 percent).

The Dolphins are the only team in that group with a record above .500.

Can beating the Chicago Bears (96 percent fan confidence) get the Dolphins - and the fans’ confidence in the Dolphins - back on track?