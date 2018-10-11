Eagles at Giants Thursday Night Football Week 6 kickoff live chat

Week 6 of the NFL’s 2018 season kicksoff tonight with an NFC East showdown featuring the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles visiting the New York Giants. Both teams are looking to spark a resurgence in the division, where they are third and fourth, respectively, though at 2-3 for Philadelphia and 1-4 for New York, they are still within striking distance of the 2-2 Washington Redskins for the division lead.

Eagles at Giants

Week 6, TNF

Date: Thursday, October 11, 2018

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Channel: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews (field reporter), Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime

Odds: Eagles -3 | O/U: 44.5