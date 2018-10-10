Travis Rudolph signs with Dolphins’ practice squad, gets injured in practice

Former FSU standout pass catcher and New York Giant Travis Rodolph has signed with the Dolphins practice squad, according to Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel.

He fills the vacant spot left by tight end Nick O’Leary, who the team promoted to the active roster prior to last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, the newly minted Dolphin went down during his first practice with the team. Rudolph suffered a left leg injury and was seen limping off of the practice field with the help of a trainer. When asked to comment on the injury, head coach Adam Gase said “I saw it, but it didn’t look good.” The extent of the injury has not been confirmed as of the publishing of this article.

Rudolph spent his college career with Florida State, where he recorded 153 receptions for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns over three seasons. The West Palm Beach, FL native went undrafted in the 2017 NFL draft, but was later signed by the Giants. He was waived during final roster cuts, but he signed with the team’s practice squad the next day. After New York’s wide receiver position was decimated by injuries last year, Rudolph was called up from the practice squad in early October. In seven games on the active roster, he totaled eight receptions for 101 yards.

Rudolph made national headlines in August of 2016 when he visited a Tallahassee middle school and chose to sit with an autistic student during lunch who had been eating by himself.