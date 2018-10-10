Phinsider Mailbag requests - Submit your Week 6 Miami Dolphins questions

The Miami Dolphins lost their second consecutive game last Sunday when they blew a 17-0 lead to lose 27-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was an ugly collapse after a strong start to the game. And, of course, the loss led to a lot of questions remaining unanswered. We will try to provide some answers this week.

All you have to do is leave a question in the comments below. We will request questions every Wednesday, then post the mailbag answers on Thursday. Feel free to ask any Dolphins question you want, whether it be about the last game, the next game, or anything related to the team. And, with where this team is right now, there are probably plenty of questions to be asked.

If you are hitting us up on Twitter, use #AskPhinsider. We will check there for any questions to include as well.

Now, let’s get some questions!