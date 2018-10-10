Phinsider Radio: The State of the Miami Dolphins

*Just click the play button right above this and enjoy! Phinsider Radio is excited to be a part of the SB Nation network of podcasts. Only 7 podcasts were chosen for the initial unveil, and we were one of them!

After 2⁄ 3 of Phinsider Radio witnessed the 4th quarter debacle firsthand in Cincinnati, it’s time to look at both the short-term and long-term situation for the Miami Dolphins. Adam Gase, Ryan Tannehill, the front office, the young defense - we’ll look at all the angles. Fair or not, Sunday was the type of embarrassing loss that requires reflection and a thorough evaluation.

We’ll discuss the Chicago Bears game later in the week with the Chicago Bears SB Nation blog: Windy City Gridiron.

