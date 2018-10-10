 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Phinsider Radio: The State of the Miami Dolphins

What’s your pulse on the Miami Dolphins right now? Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton give their “State of the Dolphins”. Adam Gase, Ryan Tannehill, the young defense - it’s all on the table.

By SUTTON
Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

*Just click the play button right above this and enjoy! Phinsider Radio is excited to be a part of the SB Nation network of podcasts. Only 7 podcasts were chosen for the initial unveil, and we were one of them!

After 23 of Phinsider Radio witnessed the 4th quarter debacle firsthand in Cincinnati, it’s time to look at both the short-term and long-term situation for the Miami Dolphins. Adam Gase, Ryan Tannehill, the front office, the young defense - we’ll look at all the angles. Fair or not, Sunday was the type of embarrassing loss that requires reflection and a thorough evaluation.

We’ll discuss the Chicago Bears game later in the week with the Chicago Bears SB Nation blog: Windy City Gridiron.

If you have any questions or comments for us, find us on Twitter or respond down in the Comments Section!

Follow Matthew (@CannataNFL), Houtz (@Houtz), and myself (@suttonlacesout) on Twitter!

