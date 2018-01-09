Jarvis Landry added to Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry will not end his 2017 season walking off the field after being ejected. Instead, he will again return to Orlando as a Pro Bowl player. Landry was added to the annual all-star event on Tuesday, replacing injured Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

This is the third-straight Pro Bowl for Landry, who led the NFL with 112 receptions this season. He is the fourth receiver in Dolphins history to be named to the Pro Bowl at least three times, joining Paul Warfield, Mark Clayton, and Mark Duper. Clayton is the only other Dolphins receiver to be named to three-straight Pro Bowls.

Landry’s 112 receptions in 2017 broke his own franchise record of 110 receptions set in 2015. He has the record for most receptions in a player’s first four seasons with 400 career catches, a number that has him needing just 26 receptions in 2018 to tie Larry Fitzgerald’s record for receptions in a player’s first five years. He became the fourth player in NFL history to record at least five receptions in all 16 games in a season, joining Jimmy Smith, Pierre Garson, and Antonio Brown (twice). Landry has caught at least two passes in the last 63 games, having only not reached that mark in his first game as a rookie.

Landry joins Reshad Jones as the two Dolphins in the Pro Bowl. The game will be played Sunday, January 28 at 3pm ET. For the second-straight season, the game will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.