Phinsider Radio Mailbag - Jarvis Landry Edition

Sutton the Creepy Soccer Dad, Houtzua and I will be recording Phinsider Radio on Tuesday evening. This week’s show will focus on Jarvis Landry and what the future holds for him in Miami.

We discuss numbers for his next contract, #LandryGangGang, whether or not he would leave a void in the Dolphins offense, his temper and so much more. The biggest question? Should Miami re-sign him or tag him?

Please start posting your questions now! We’d love to answer as many questions as possible, and you can help us by getting a head start before we record tonight. Please submit questions by 9:00 PM EST!

You can tweet us at #PhinsiderRadio. Matt Cannata (@PhinsiderRadio), Houtz (@ Houtz), and Sutton (@Suttonlacesout) any other time.

This week’s edition will be up no later than Thursday morning! We’ll post a link on the main page once it’s ready.