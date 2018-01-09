2018 NFL Draft Big Board 1.0

The first draft of a big board is always that hardest; and to be honest this will probably be my worst one because I still have a ton of film to go through. Also, please keep in mind, I have personally watched film on every player on this list....so, if you believed I missed one, I apologize, I am only one man, I wish I had to the time to cover the entire country. Also, please too keep in mind that especially on the lower ranked guys, I still have a good amount film to go through, so this list is pretty much for fun at this point. And I do have fun doing this! It will be cool to see how this list evolves as draft season picks up. So, enjoy the list I feel somewhat comfortable with it right now, I will try my best to keep this as up to date as possible right up to the draft. Thanks for reading!
1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
2. Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB/S, Alabama
3. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
4.
Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. St. 5. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
6. Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
7. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
8. Sam Darnold, QB, USC
9. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
10. Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
11. Vita Vea, DT, Washington
12. Derwin James, S, Florida St.
13. Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
14. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
15. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
16.
Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma 17. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
18.
Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame 19. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
20. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
21.
Billy Price, C, Ohio St. 22.
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma 23. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
24. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
25. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
26.
Ronald Jones, RB, USC 27. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
28. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
29.
Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming 30. Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
31.
Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest 32. Arden Key, DE, LSU
33.
Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis 34.
Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio St. 35. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
36. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
37. Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
38. J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland
39. Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego St.
40. Kolton
Miller, OT, UCLA 41. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
42. Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
43. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
44. Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
45. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
46. Lorenzo Carter, OLB, Georgia
47. Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
48. Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
49.
Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College 50.
Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame 51. Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida St.
52. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
53.
Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech 54. Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech
55. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
56. Ross Pierschbacher, C, Alabama
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
57. Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio St.
58.
Connor Williams, OT, Texas 59. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
60. Bryce Love, RB, Stanford
61. R.J. McIntosh, DT, Miami
62. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
63.
Chad Thomas, DE, Miami 64.
Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin 65. Levi Wallace, CB, Alabama
66. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
67. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
68.
Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
69. Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida St.
70. Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
71. Quin Blanding, S, Virginia
72. Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia
73.
Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama 74. Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC
75. Tyrell Crosby, G, Oregon
76.
John Kelly, RB, Tennessee 77. Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas
78. Marcus
Allen, S, Penn St. 79. Josh Sweat, DE, Florida St.
Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports
80.
D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland 81. B.J. Hill, DT, N.C. St.
82.
Will Hernandez, G, UTEP 83. Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin
84. Hercules, Mata’afa, LB, Washington St.
85. Rasheem Green, DT, USC
86. Braden Smith, G, Auburn
87.
Kendall Joseph, LB, Clemson 88.
Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt 89. Dorance Armstrong, OLB, Kansas
90. Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
91. Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford
92. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado St.
93. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.
94. Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh
95. Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
96.
Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa 97. Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU
98. Kameron
Kelly, CB, San Diego St. 99. Lamont Gaillard, C, Georgia
100.
Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska
Loading comments...