2018 NFL Draft Big Board 1.0

The first draft of a big board is always that hardest; and to be honest this will probably be my worst one because I still have a ton of film to go through. Also, please keep in mind, I have personally watched film on every player on this list....so, if you believed I missed one, I apologize, I am only one man, I wish I had to the time to cover the entire country. Also, please too keep in mind that especially on the lower ranked guys, I still have a good amount film to go through, so this list is pretty much for fun at this point. And I do have fun doing this! It will be cool to see how this list evolves as draft season picks up. So, enjoy the list I feel somewhat comfortable with it right now, I will try my best to keep this as up to date as possible right up to the draft. Thanks for reading!

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.

2. Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB/S, Alabama

3. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

4. Bradley Chubb , DE, N.C. St.

5. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

6. Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

7. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

8. Sam Darnold, QB, USC

9. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

10. Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

11. Vita Vea, DT, Washington

12. Derwin James, S, Florida St.

13. Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

14. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

15. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

16. Baker Mayfield , QB, Oklahoma

17. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

18. Mike McGlinchey , OT, Notre Dame

19. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.

20. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

21. Billy Price , C, Ohio St.

22. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo , OLB, Oklahoma

23. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

24. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

25. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

26. Ronald Jones , RB, USC

27. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

28. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

29. Josh Allen , QB, Wyoming

30. Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

31. Duke Ejiofor , DE, Wake Forest

32. Arden Key, DE, LSU

33. Anthony Miller , WR, Memphis

34. Sam Hubbard , DE, Ohio St.

35. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

36. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

37. Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

38. J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland

39. Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego St.

40. Kolton Miller , OT, UCLA

41. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

42. Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

43. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

44. Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

45. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

46. Lorenzo Carter, OLB, Georgia

47. Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

48. Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

49. Harold Landry , OLB, Boston College

50. Josh Adams , RB, Notre Dame

51. Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida St.

52. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

53. Wyatt Teller , G, Virginia Tech

54. Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech

55. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

56. Ross Pierschbacher, C, Alabama

57. Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio St.

58. Connor Williams , OT, Texas

59. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

60. Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

61. R.J. McIntosh, DT, Miami

62. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

63. Chad Thomas , DE, Miami

64. Nick Nelson , CB, Wisconsin

65. Levi Wallace, CB, Alabama

66. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

67. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.

68. Josey Jewell , LB, Iowa

69. Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida St.

70. Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

71. Quin Blanding, S, Virginia

72. Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia

73. Anthony Averett , CB, Alabama

74. Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC

75. Tyrell Crosby, G, Oregon

76. John Kelly , RB, Tennessee

77. Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

78. Marcus Allen , S, Penn St.

79. Josh Sweat, DE, Florida St.

80. D.J. Moore , WR, Maryland

81. B.J. Hill, DT, N.C. St.

82. Will Hernandez , G, UTEP

83. Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin

84. Hercules, Mata’afa, LB, Washington St.

85. Rasheem Green, DT, USC

86. Braden Smith, G, Auburn

87. Kendall Joseph , LB, Clemson

88. Oren Burks , LB, Vanderbilt

89. Dorance Armstrong, OLB, Kansas

90. Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana

91. Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford

92. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado St.

93. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.

94. Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh

95. Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

96. Akrum Wadley , RB, Iowa

97. Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU

98. Kameron Kelly , CB, San Diego St.

99. Lamont Gaillard, C, Georgia