CFP National Championship Game: Alabama Crimson Tide Vs. Georgia Bulldogs Live Thread & Game Information

This year's College Football Playoff National Championship Game features two Southeastern Conference teams. The University of Alabama Crimson Tide returns to the game for the first time since 2015, the first year of the CFP four-team playoff system. Alabama won that year's title which served as their fourth title under head coach Nick Saban. The first three titles were earned by winning the then BCS National Championship Games. Alabama holds 16 previous national titles, although, unlike since the invent of the BCS and now the CFP, the selections were not always unanimous. Bama finished the season ranked 4th and ranked 2nd in the SEC West Division.

Opposite Bama is the University of Georgia Bulldogs. Unlike Alabama, the Bulldogs have never competed in any of the official National Championship Games and have claimed only two national titles in their 125 years of existence as a football program. The Bulldogs claimed the 1942 title by defeating UCLA in the Rose Bowl that year and the 1980 title over Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl under then and now legendary head coach Vince Dooley. Georgia ended the season ranked 3rd nationally and 1st in the SEC East Division.

