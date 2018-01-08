Two years ago, the Alabama Crimson Tide were preparing to face the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 National Championship Game to conclude the College Football Playoff. A year ago, the Alabama Crimson Tide were preparing to face the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 National Championship Game. This year, the Alabama Clemson Tide beat the Clemsom Tigers in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff, so we will get a different championship game, with Alabama facing their fellow SEC members, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Just fascinating stuff.

At least this year, no matter what the outcome, we get the fun of split National Champions as the undefeated (13-0) UCF Knights have claimed the title as the top team in the game, being the only FBS team to finish the season - or any of the four seasons since the College Football Playoff started - with a perfect record. UCF beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl earlier this year, meaning they beat the one team to have beaten Alabama and Georgia this year. By transitive properties, there is probably a national championship claim in there somewhere

Anyway, as for the game between Alabama and Georgia, we have everything you need to know about the game listed below:

(4) Alabama vs. (3) Georgia

Kickoff: 8pm ET

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Georgia

TV Channel: ESPN family of channels (MegaCast explained below)

TV Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: ESPN

Radio Announcers: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe, Ian Fitzsimmons

Spanish Broadcast: ESPN Deportes and ESPN Deportes Radio

Announcers: TV: Lalo Vaerla, Pablo Viruega; Radio: Kenneth Garay, Sebastian M. Christensen

Favorite: Alabama -5

Over/Under: 45

Uniforms: Alabama - white; Georgia - red

ESPN Megacast Information: The entire ESPN family of networks will be involved in the broadcast, bringing back the ESPN Megacast production the network used for the last five title games. While the regular television broadcast will be on ESPN and the radio broadcast will be on ESPNRadio, there will be a host of other options to fully cover the game:

ESPN Voices (ESPNU) - Five ESPN-themed shows/productions operating on their own. The five shows will all be on the screen, along with the game. The sounds from each show will jump around throughout the night, with the ability to watch specific shows online via ESPN3. The five groups will be: The Dan Le Batard Show, SportsCenter, NFL Live, ESPN at LA Live, and The Cool Room-NYC.

Prospects:

Alabama:

Anthony Averett , CB

, CB Rashaan Evans , LB

, LB Minkah Fitzpatrick , DB

, DB Damien Harris , RB

, RB Ronnie Harrison , S

, S Da’Ron Payne, DT

Calvin Ridley , WR

, WR Bo Scarbrough , RB

, RB Levi Wallace , CB

Georgia