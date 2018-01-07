2018 NFL Playoff schedule: Updates after Wildcard Round

The first four games of the NFL Playoffs for the 2017-2018 season have been played, with four teams moving on to the divisional round, while four teams are one-and-done for this year’s tournament. Now, we reach the weekend with the top two seeds in each conference coming back into play after their earned bye weeks, and the winners from each game this weekend looking to travel to meet one of those top teams next weekend.

In the AFC, the fifth-seeded Tennessee Titans started the playoffs with an upset, beating the fourth-seeded Kansas City Chiefs, the AFC West champions. The NFC played the second Saturday game, with the sixth-seeded Atlanta Falcons working on defending their NFC Championship from last year by beating the third-seeded Los Angeles Rams, the NFC West champions.

On Sunday, the AFC again led, with the third-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, the AFC South champions, beating the sixth-seeded Buffalo Bills.

Now, the AFC’s top-seeded New England Patriots and second-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers will face the two winners on the AFC side of the bracket, while the NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles and second-seeded Minnesota Vikings will do the same in their respective brackets.

Here is the breakdown of the seedings and bracket for the 2018 Playoffs:

1. New England Patriots (13-3, AFC East champions)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3, AFC North champions)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-6, AFC South champions)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (10-6, AFC West champions)

5. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

6. Buffalo Bills (9-7)

NFC Playoffs

1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3, NFC East champions)

2. Minnesota Vikings (13-3, NFC North champions)

3. Los Angeles Rams (11-5, NFC West champions)

4. New Orleans Saints (11-5, NFC South champions)

5. Carolina Panthers (11-5)

6. Atlanta Falcons (10-6)

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 13

NFC: Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:35 p.m., NBC

AFC: Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Jan. 14

AFC: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:05 p.m., CBS

NFC: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 4:40 p.m., FOX

Championship Round

Sunday, Jan. 21

AFC Championship: Lowest AFC Seed vs. Highest AFC Seed, 3:05 p.m., CBS

NFC Championship: Lowest NFC Seed vs. Highest NFC Seed, 6:40 p.m., FOX

Super Bowl LII

Sunday, Feb. 4

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion, 6:30 p.m., NBC

All times are Eastern.