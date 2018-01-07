NFL Wildcard Game: Buffalo Bills @ Jacksonville Jaguars Live Thread & Game Information

The third of four games this Wildcard Weekend sees the Buffalo Bills travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills finished the year with a 9 and 7 record giving them second place in the AFC East, four games behind the New England Patriots who finished first in the division with a 13 and 3 record.

The Jaguars finished the season with a 10 and 6 record, giving them first place in the AFC South. The second place team, the Tennessee Titans also made the playoffs as the Wildcard team with their 9 and 7 record. The Titans won their Wildcard game yesterday in an upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 22 to 21.

