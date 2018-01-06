Raiders officially announce Jon Gruden as head coach; will visit Dolphins in 2018

Saturday featured the start of the NFL Playoffs for 2017-2018, with the first game seeing the Tennessee Titans beat the Kansas City Chiefs. That game, a playoff edition of the Monday Night Football coverage from ESPN, featured a broadcast team of Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden. Just a few hours after the end of the game, the Oakland Raiders have officially announced Gruden as their new head coach.

It was a horribly kept secret if the Raiders thought no one knew Gruden was going to be their next coach.

Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998-2001. He was 38-26 with the team as a head coach, winning the AFC West in each of the last two seasons of his tenure, losing in the AFC Championship game in 2000 and in the Divisional Round of the playoffs in 2001. He won the Super Bowl in 2002 as the coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - facing the Raiders.

The Raiders are scheduled to meet the Miami Dolphins in South Florida next season.