NFL Wildcard Game: Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angles Rams Live Thread & Game Information

The second of four games this Wildcard Weekend sees the Atlanta Falcons travel to California to take on the Los Angles Rams. The Falcons finished the years with a 10 and 6 record giving them third place in the NFC South, one game behind both the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers who finished first and second in the division with a 15 and 5 records.

The Rams finished the season with an 11 and 5 record, giving them first place in the NFC West. The second place team, the Seattle Seahawks, missed the playoffs with their 9 and 7 record.

Please use this game thread to discuss today's game, your Miami Dolphins or really anything else that you feel like, just keep in mind the site rules. Please remember that there is no sharing, requesting or discussing of illegal game streams on any SB Nation site at any time.

Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angles Rams