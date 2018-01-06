NFL Playoffs Winner Picks: Wildcard Weekend 2018

The NFL season has ended, leaving us with the 12 teams that qualified for the postseason, giving them a chance at claiming a Super Bowl championship. It also means that we are down to that time of year when there are four total games on the schedule for the weekend, rather than a 16 game slate of games. Selecting winners for each game becomes more interesting as the teams are better clubs facing off in each contest, but it also means it does not take nearly as long to make the full slate of picks.

I did not have my best week of the season last week, trying to figure out who is going to win in games when starters are resting or teams are playing for nothing. I finished the regular season at 70.7 percent correct picks. It is down a little from my night at over 72 percent, but still seems like a pretty respectable finish.

I am going chalk this week in the postseason. I am pretty sure there will be an upset, but I do not know where I think I see it. The Panthers upsetting the Saints seems to be the most likely game, but the fact that it is in New Orleans makes me shy away from that pick. The Titans at Chiefs, the Falcons at Rams, and the Bills at Jaguars could all also see the road team win, but I feel like the home teams are all in the best position to come away with the victory.

Here are my results from last week, my overall standings, and my picks for the Wildcard round:

Week 17 results

Week 17 results: 9-7

Season results: 181-75

Wildcard Picks