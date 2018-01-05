Miami Dolphins roster, free agents, and salary cap for 2018

The Miami Dolphins have to make several decisions this offseason if they want to fix the team that finished 6-10 this past season. Some of those decisions are already being made, with head coach Adam Gase shaking up the coaching staff, including hiring a new offensive coordinator. Some of those decisions, however, will involve the players themselves. Will the team re-sign a soon-to-be free agent? Will they release someone to get some salary cap room?

Today, we take a look at the current state of the Dolphins’ roster, the players who are slated to become free agents, and the players who could provide some salary cap relief for the team, either through cuts or with a restructured contract.

Dolphins current roster

Dolphins roster as of Jan. 4, 2018 NAME POS. AGE EXP. COLLEGE IR NAME POS. AGE EXP. COLLEGE IR Brendel, Jake C 25 1 UCLA Pouncey, Mike C 28 7 Florida Larsen, Ted C/G 30 8 North Carolina State Steen, Anthony C/G 27 2 Alabama IR Asiata, Isaac G 25 R Utah Bushrod, Jermon G/T 33 11 Towson IR Davis, Jesse G/T 26 1 Idaho James, Ja'Wuan T 25 4 Tennessee IR Smith, Eric T 22 R Virginia Sterup, Zach T 25 1 Nebraska Tunsil, Laremy T 23 2 Mississippi Young, Sam T 30 8 Notre Dame Cutler, Jay QB 34 12 Vanderbilt Fales, David QB 27 3 San Jose State Moore, Matt QB 33 10 Oregon State Tannehill, Ryan QB 29 6 Texas A&M IR Drake, Kenyan RB 23 2 Alabama Perry, Senorise RB 26 3 Louisville Smith, De'Veon RB 23 R Michigan Williams, Damien RB 25 4 Oklahoma Carroo, Leonte WR 23 2 Rutgers NFI Ford, Isaiah WR 21 R Virginia Tech IR Grant, Jakeem WR 25 2 Texas Tech Landry, Jarvis WR 25 4 Louisiana State Parker, DeVante WR 24 3 Louisville Scott, Rashawn WR 25 2 Miami (Fla.) Stills, Kenny WR 25 5 Oklahoma Derby, A.J. TE 26 3 Arkansas Duarte, Thomas TE 22 2 UCLA Fasano, Anthony TE 33 12 Notre Dame Gray, MarQueis TE 28 5 Minnesota Thomas, Julius TE 29 7 Portland State IR Branch, Andre DE 28 6 Clemson Fede, Terrence DE 26 4 Marist Harris, Charles DE 22 R Missouri Hayes, William DE 32 10 Winston-Salem State IR Malveaux, Cameron DE 23 R Houston Wake, Cameron DE 35 9 Penn State Godchaux, Davon DT 23 R LSU Phillips, Jordan DT 25 3 Oklahoma Suh, Ndamukong DT 30 8 Nebraska Taylor, Vincent DT 23 R Oklahoma State IR Wright, Gabe DT 25 3 Auburn Allen, Chase LB 24 R Southern Illinois Alonso, Kiko LB 27 5 Oregon Anthony, Stephone LB 25 3 Clemson Barrow, Lamin LB 27 4 LSU IR Hewitt, Neville LB 24 3 Marshall Hull, Mike LB 26 2 Penn State McMillan, Raekwon LB 22 R Ohio St. IR Misi, Koa LB 30 8 Utah IR Timmons, Lawrence LB 31 11 Florida State Howard, Xavien CB 24 2 Baylor Lippett, Tony CB 25 3 Michigan St. IR Lucas, Jordan CB 24 2 Penn State McCain, Bobby CB 24 3 Memphis McTyer, Torry CB 22 R UNLV Tankersley, Cordrea CB 24 R Clemson Verner, Alterraun CB 29 8 UCLA Aikens, Walt CB/S 26 4 Liberty Allen, Nate S 30 8 South Florida IR Elston, Trae S 23 1 Mississippi Jones, Reshad S 29 8 Georgia McDonald, T.J. S 26 5 USC Smith, Maurice S 22 R Georgia NFI Thomas, Michael S 27 5 Stanford Denney, John LS 39 13 Brigham Young Haack, Matt P 23 R Arizona State Parkey, Cody K 25 3 Auburn

Dolphins Reserve/Futures Contracts

The Dolphins have signed nine players to Reserve/Futures contracts, with wide receiver Francis Owusu re-joining the team on Thursday, a day after the team signed the first eight players. These contracts do not become official until the start of the new league year, but the players are considered under contract and unable to be signed by a different team. Players can be signed to Reserve/Futures contracts if they were not on a team’s roster when the season ended (i.e., unsigned free agents or practice squad players).

Dolphins Reserve/Futures Contracts (as of Jan. 4, 2018) NAME POS. AGE EXP. COLLEGE NAME POS. AGE EXP. COLLEGE Calhoun, Taveze CB 25 1 Mississippi State Doughty, Brandon QB 26 1 Western Kentucky Hickey, Sean T 26 1 Syracuse Howard, Tracy CB 23 2 Miami Lewis, Malcolm WR 24 R Miami Morgan, Drew WR 23 R Arkansas Owusu, Francis WR 23 R Stanford Radcliff, Brandon RB 24 R Louisville Woodard, Jonathan DE 24 1 Central Arkansas

Pending Free Agents

Re-Sign Possibilities:

Walt Aikens , cornerback

, cornerback Nate Allen , quarterback

, quarterback Lamin Barrow , linebacker

, linebacker John Denney , long snapper

, long snapper Terrence Fede , defensive end

, defensive end Williams Hayes, defensive end

Jarvis Landry , wide receiver

, wide receiver Cody Parkey , kicker

, kicker Michael Thomas , safety

, safety Alterraun Verner , cornerback

, cornerback Damien Williams , running back

, running back Sam Young , tackle

Restricted Free Agents

David Fales , quarterback

, quarterback Neville Hewitt , linebacker

, linebacker Gabe Wright , defensive tackle

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Jake Brendel , center

, center Mike Hull , linebacker

, linebacker Jordan Lucas , cornerback

, cornerback Rashawn Scott , wide receiver

, wide receiver De’Veon Smith, running back

Anthony Steen , center/guard

Could Retire

Jermon Bushrod , guard

, guard Jay Cutler , quarterback

, quarterback Anthony Fasano , tight end

, tight end Koa Misi , linebacker

Likely To Not Be Re-Signed

Matt Moore , quarterback

On a side note, Fasano should be re-signed if he decides he wants to play. He provides leadership for the position group, is still a good blocking tight end and provides a sure-handed, possession type of role if and when needed.

Dolphins Salary Cap

Currently, the 2018 NFL salary cap is expected to be as high as $178 million. The team has 44 players on the roster right now for 2018, no counting the nine reserve/futures contracts. The roster current has eight offensive linemen, one quarterback, two running backs, six wide receivers, four tight ends, four defensive ends, four defensive tackles, five linebackers, five cornerbacks, four safeties, and a punter.

With those salaries on the books right now, plus a little rollover from 2017 into the 2018 cap, the Dolphins are projected to have $14,227,046 in cap space. (Note: All cap numbers are via OverTheCap.com)

The team will very quickly add to that with anticipated roster moves, including rescinding the fifth-year option on right tackle Ja’Wuan James, cutting tight end Julius Thomas, and (likely) cutting linebacker Lawrence Timmons. Those three moves alone would create nearly $21.5 million in additional space.

Where else can the Dolphins create salary space? Here is the full roster, with the 44 signed players, their salary cap number, their dead money if released, and the projected salary cap savings they could create.

Before we go any further, however, we should probably acknowledge that Ryan Tannehill is not going to be cut, and Ndamukong Suh is probably not likely to be cut either. Yes, they could create a lot of space, but they would also create giant holes on the roster that would still need to be filled, and they are both seen as critical parts of the team. They could absolutely ask both players to restructure their contracts in order to create space, but there is little likelihood of them being cut.

Dolphins salary cap savings numbers (as of Jan. 4, 2018) NAME POS. Cap Number Dead Money Pre-June 1 Savings NAME POS. Cap Number Dead Money Pre-June 1 Savings Tannehill, Ryan QB $19,800,000 $4,600,000 $15,200,000 James, Ja'Wuan T $9,341,000 $0 $9,341,000 Wake, Cameron DE $8,625,000 $500,000 $8,125,000 Pouncey, Mike C $9,000,000 $2,000,000 $7,000,000 Thomas, Julius TE $6,600,000 $0 $6,600,000 Timmons, Lawrence LB $8,225,000 $2,750,000 $5,475,000 Suh, Ndamukong DT $26,100,000 $22,200,000 $3,900,000 McDonald, T.J. S $2,502,000 $5,308,000 $2,806,000 Anthony, Stephone LB $1,489,326 $0 $1,489,326 Larsen, Ted C/G $1,941,666 $833,334 $1,108,332 Phillips, Jordan DT $1,388,198 $358,256 $1,029,942 Gray, MarQueis TE $1,075,000 $100,000 $975,000 McCain, Bobby CB $762,072 $57,072 $705,000 Lippett, Tony CB $758,691 $53,691 $705,000 Derby, A.J. TE $705,000 $0 $705,000 Perry, Senorise RB $630,000 $0 $630,000 Grant, Jakeem WR $665,095 $70,190 $594,905 Sterup, Zach T $555,000 $0 $555,000 Malveaux, Cameron DE $555,000 $0 $555,000 Elston, Trae S $555,000 $0 $555,000 Duarte, Thomas TE $555,000 $0 $555,000 Davis, Jesse G/T $555,000 $0 $555,000 Mathews, Mitch WR $555,000 $0 $555,000 Haack, Matt P $556,333 $2,667 $553,666 McTyer, Torry CB $557,500 $5,000 $552,500 Smith, Maurice S $557,833 $5,667 $552,166 Smith, Eric T $558,333 $6,667 $551,666 Allen, Chase LB $558,333 $6,667 $551,666 Ford, Isaiah WR $574,578 $58,734 $515,844 Drake, Kenyan RB $910,315 $410,630 $499,685 Taylor, Vincent DT $593,607 $115,821 $477,786 Carroo, Leonte WR $825,097 $350,194 $474,903 Godchaux, Davon DT $605,487 $151,461 $454,026 Asiata, Isaac G $620,200 $195,600 $424,600 Howard, Xavien CB $1,671,283 $1,328,378 $342,905 Tankersley, Cordrea CB $759,572 $529,716 $229,856 Parker, DeVante WR $3,460,717 $3,460,717 $0 McMillan, Raekwon LB $1,067,621 $1,845,815 -$778,194 Branch, Andre DE $10,000,000 $11,900,000 -$1,900,000 Stills, Kenny WR $9,750,000 $13,225,000 -$3,475,000 Alonso, Kiko LB $9,637,500 $13,187,500 -$3,550,000 Tunsil, Laremy T $3,397,541 $7,361,339 -$3,963,798 Jones, Reshad S $11,575,000 $17,095,000 -$5,520,000 Harris, Charles DE $2,464,540 $8,580,785 -$6,116,245 .

There are lots of ways the Dolphins can find salary cap money if they want to create more space for next year. This year should not see huge spending in free agency, so they may not need to do much more than the three expected moves, but there are options available.