Dolphins re-hire Jeremiah Washburn

After the 2016 season, Miami Dolphins assistant offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn left the team to join the Chicago Bears as their offensive line coach. After the 2017 season, Washburn will be returning to the Dolphins to assume their vacant offensive line coach position, according to a report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly.

Washburn will replace Chris Foerster, who left the team in October after sending a video of him snorting a white powder off his desk to a woman in Las Vegas. The video was released on social media sites.

After Foerster’s departure, the Dolphins relied on assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper, along with hiring Dave DeGuglielmo, to serve as the top coaches for the offensive line.

Washburn moves to the Dolphins after the Bears fired head coach John Fox. Also joining the Dolphins from the Bears is offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, who served the last two seasons in the same role with Chicago, having assumed that position from the quarterbacks coach role after Gase, the former Bears offensive coordinator, was hired by the Dolphins.