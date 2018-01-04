Dolphins to name Dowell Loggains as new offensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins will have a new offensive coordinator in 2018, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The team is set to name Dowell Loggains to the position, reuniting him with Adam Gase after the two were on the Chicago Bears’ coaching staff in 2015. Loggains served as the quarterbacks coach that season, with Gase as the offensive coordinator. When Gase was hired by the Dolphins, Loggains was promoted into the vacated position under John Fox, serving in that role in 2016 and 2017.

Loggains was available this offseason after Fox was fired by the Bears.

The Dolphins are expected to retain current offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen in an another role on the coaching staff. Gase will continue to call plays on offense with Loggains as the offensive coordinator. Gase is one of 11 head coaches in the league who call plays.

Loggains has also served on the Tennessee Titans staff under Mike Munchak (2008-2013) and on the Cleveland Browns staff under Mike Pettine (2014).