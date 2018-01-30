Super Bowl 2018: Best food for the game

Super Bowl LII is nearly here, with the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots facing off this Sunday for the NFL championship. While the game takes center stage, food is really a key component of Sunday. What is your favorite food for during the game?

My go to is always chili. I play with the recipe a little every time I make it, which I think most people do with chili. But, here are the basics for my recipe (you are going to need a LARGE crock pot for this....or cut down the ingredient sizes):

1 lb. ground beef

1 lb. maple ground sausage

1 lb. hot ground sausage

1 lb. ground turkey

2 cans (15 oz.) kidney beans

1 can (15 oz.) black beans

2 cans diced green chili

1 onion diced

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

2 jalapeno, chopped (seed as much as you want)

2 cans (28 oz.) diced tomoato

1 can (6 oz.) tomato paste

4 cube beef bouillon

1/4 cup chili powder

1 tbl Worcestershire sauce

2 tbl spoon garlic, minced

1 tbl spoon oregano

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp paprika

Brown all of the different meats and throw everything in a Crock Pot. I usually will leave it on high for 3-4 hours, then turn it down to low for 2 hours or so - you can probably get away with just leaving it at high for two hours and then serving if you can’t wait the entire time. Stir it occasionally. Taste it throughout and add more chili pepper, cayenne, etc. as desired. I typically like hotter foods, so I will go heavy handed and leave more seeds in the jalapeno if I am the one eating it. If my family is eating it, I will calm it down a little.

I have played with adding beer into the recipe as well, and sometimes a half bottle of beer seems to add some flavor to it, and sometimes it seems to overpower it. I am not sold either way on that.

Make whatever you want to eat with it. I usually go cornbread or rice, but macaroni noodles work and you can always go to a favorite with corn chips. Shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and/or sliced jalapenos are toppings.

What are your favorites? What recipe can you share?