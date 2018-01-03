NFL 2018 offseason calendar: Free agency, Draft, preseason, Week 1

The NFL postseason is getting ready to kickoff, with the playoff’s Wildcard Weekend coming on Saturday and Sunday. For the 20 teams not in the playoffs, including the Miami Dolphins, now is the time to start preparations for the 2018 season. Several important dates and deadlines will be coming between now and the start of the 2018 regular season.

When do franchise tags have to be placed? When does free agency begin? When is the Draft? When do training camps begin? When is the 2018 season kickoff? All of those questions can be answered.

Playoffs

This one is pretty simple, and you can see the full breakdown of the playoffs, which team is playing when and where, and all those kinds of details, in our playoff preview.

Wildcard Weekend: January 6-7

January 6-7 Divisional Round: January 13-14

January 13-14 Championship Games: January 21

January 21 Pro Bowl : January 28

January 28 Super Bowl LII: February 4

Scouting

Deadline for underclassmen to declare for Draft: January 15

January 15 East-West Shrine Game: January 20

January 20 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: January 20

January 20 Senior Bowl : January 27

January 27 NFL Scouting Combine: February 27 - March 5

Free Agency

CFL Try-out and negotiation deadline: January 31

January 31 Franchise/Transition tag period opens: February 20

February 20 Franchise/Transition tag period ends: March 6

March 6 Legal Tampering period: March 12-14

March 12-14 Free agency and trading begins: March 14, 4pm ET

March 14, 4pm ET Deadline for RFAs to sign offer sheets: April 20

April 20 Deadline for club to withdraw RFA offer and replace with June 15 Tender (1 year, 110% of previous salary): June 15

June 15 Deadline to re-sign franchise player: July 16

July 16 Deadline for new team to sign transition player: July 23

League Admin

Annual league meeting: March 25-28

March 25-28 Spring league meeting: May 21-23

May 21-23 Rookie Football Development Program begins: May 14

May 14 Signing bonus spread over two years: June 2

Offseason Training Programs

Teams with new head coaches may start programs: April 2

April 2 Teams with returning head coaches may start programs: April 16

2018 NFL Draft: April 26-28

OTAs and Minicamps

Rookie Minicamp: 3 days between May 4-7 or May 11-14

3 days between May 4-7 or May 11-14 OTA and Minicamp window: May 28 - June 24

Training Camp

Training camp: Mid-July (Veterans: 15 days prior to first preseason game or July 15, whichever is later; Rookies: May report up to seven days prior to veterans; Quarterbacks and injured players: May report up to five days prior to veterans if rookies have reported

Preseason

Hall of Fame Game: August 2

August 2 Hall of Fame Weekend: August 2-5

August 2-5 Deadline for signed players to report to receive accrued season: August 7

Regular season