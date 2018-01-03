Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Coin flip will decide if Patriots receive 41st or 42nd overall pick in 2018 NFL Draft from 49ers for Jimmy Garoppolo trade - Pats Pulpit

The pick isn’t quite as good as expected.

Report says Raiders interested in hiring John Morton; common sense says he will probably stay with the Jets - Gang Green Nation

The Raiders fired head coach Jack Del Rio after yesterday’s season finale against the Chargers. Ian Rapoport indicates former Raiders head coach and current ESPN analyst Jon Gruden will likely...

Longtime Buffalo Bills DT Kyle Williams finally tastes the playoffs after 12 seasons - Buffalo Rumblings

12th-year veteran mobbed my teammates after Buffalo clinches playoff berth

AFC NORTH:

Report: Don ‘Wink’ Martindale will get a ‘strong look’ for defensive coordinator - Baltimore Beatdown

It was reported late on Saturday night that defensive coordinator Dean Pees would retire at the end of this season. During Monday’s locker room clean out and morning meetings, Pees informed his...

Steelers assistants aren’t drawing any attention for head coaching vacancies yet - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff doesn’t look like it will be having any pieces leaving for other coaching vacancies, yet.

Bengals defy logic and re-sign Marvin Lewis to 2-year contract extension - Cincy Jungle

The embattled Bengals head coach will be back for his 16th season in Cincinnati and could be back in 2019, too

2017 Year in Review: The Cleveland Browns - Dawgs By Nature

A look back at the Top 50+ most memorable moments or stories during the year 2017, in relation to the Cleveland Browns.

AFC SOUTH:

Rick Smith Taking Extended Leave Of Absence From Texans - Battle Red Blog

The Texans’ GM will be away from the Texans as he helps his wife fight cancer.

Adoree Jackson is turning in to a really good corner - Music City Miracles

And that’s a very good thing for the future of this defense.

2-17 NFL Playoff Odds, Jaguars vs. Bills: Jacksonville opens +8.5 - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting their first home playoff game since the 1999 season and coincidentally their opponent is the Buffalo Bills, who coincidentally haven’t made the playoffs since...

How attractive is the Colts coaching job? - Stampede Blue

Well, the Colts have finally done what they needed to do and fired Chuck Pagano as their head coach. We still do not know the fate of the assistant coaching staff, but it is likely that many of...

AFC WEST:

Report: Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave and Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods are safe - Mile High Report

The Broncos coordinators will return in 2018.

Chargers vs. Raiders: The Good, Bad, and Ugly - Bolts From The Blue

A recap of the Chargers final game of the 2017 season.

The time is finally right for Jon Gruden to return to the Raiders - Silver And Black Pride

The journey of Jon Gruden coming back to coach the Oakland Raiders.

The top 5 Patrick Mahomes wow plays in his first Chiefs start - Arrowhead Pride

Patrick Mahomes does things that are absurd on the football field. This is not an article to write about Mahomes’s film against the Broncos. That will come later this week. I’m incredibly excited...

NFC EAST:

Does Steve Spagnuolo have a realistic shot at full-time head-coaching job? - Big Blue View

The short answer is probably not

NFL coaching rumors: Multiple teams will interview Eagles assistants John DeFilippo and Jim Schwartz - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles might be losing some coaches.

Sources: Cowboys wide receivers coach Derek Dooley not coming back, other sources say not true - Blogging The Boys

A report has Derek Dooley gone, but other sources say no decision has been reached.

It’s Time for the Redskins and Kirk Cousins to Sign the Divorce Papers. - Hogs Haven

For better or worse, for richer or poorer, until death do us part... Well, the first two parts of this wedding vow certainly hold true for the Washington Redskins and Kirk Cousins. We have seen...

NFC NORTH:

Ted Thompson will step down from Packers’ GM job, per report - Acme Packing Company

In a shocking move, the Packers’ GM is reportedly going to move into a new role with the team.

5 quick thoughts on Bob Quinn’s press conference - Pride Of Detroit

Bob Quinn held nothing back in a 20-minute interview following the firing of Jim Caldwell.

John Fox was the failed experiment the Bears never should have started - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears gave into the impression of old fashioned stability. In turn, the results they received with Fox were predictable.

2017 Vikings Regular Season - In Review - Daily Norseman

Like many of you, this has been one of the most memorable and enjoyable Vikings season I have ever experienced. From losing our starting quarterback, rookie starting running back and opening the...

NFC SOUTH:

What We Learned: Saints can beat any team on any given Sunday, including themselves - Canal Street Chronicles

Self-inflicted wounds tell the story of this matchup, as the Saints fell to the Bucs 24-31 in Week 17.

The Falcons finished top ten in offense and defense for 2017 - The Falcoholic

Atlanta didn’t have a dominant 2017, per se, but they finish the year in impressive fashion.

Panthers fall flat again, lose to Falcons - Cat Scratch Reader

Carolina New Year’s leaves their last chance of winning the NFC South in Atlanta

Buccaneers want Brent Grimes back, who seems interested - Bucs Nation

Grimes was a little noncommittal in his comments, though.

NFC WEST:

Is Matt Breida a starter if Carlos Hyde leaves in free agency? - Niners Nation

It’s possible Carlos Hyde will leave in free agency. Is Breida enough to roll with?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer announces retirement - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals lose their quarterback a day after the Cardinals head coach retires

How the Seahawks should proceed with fixing the Blair Walsh mistake - Field Gulls

I can write a lot more words on why the Seattle Seahawks are good and how smart Pete Carroll and John Schneider are than I can on their mistakes, but that does mean that we shouldn’t acknowledge...

Rams-49ers: Stock report shows a CB stepping up - Turf Show Times

Take a look at who’s stock is going up and who’s is going down