SB Nation mock draft slides away from offensive line for Dolphins

It is mock draft season, so we will bring you a second mock draft to consider today. This morning, I posted a seven-round look at the Miami Dolphins. Now, we get back to a traditional mock draft, looking at the latest 2018 NFL Mock Draft from SB Nation’s Dan Kadar.

Kadar’s last two projections for the Dolphins had the team selecting Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown. However, in this week’s look at the Draft, Kadar has Brown being selected 12th - one pick after the Dolphins. Where is Miami looking?

Kadar starts the draft with the typical back-to-back quarterback picks, with the Cleveland Browns selecting USC’s Sam Darnold followed by the New York Giants adding UCLA’s Josh Rosen. The Indianapolis Colts then add North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb, followed by the second Browns pick, this time using their selection on Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. The Denver Broncos rounded out the top five with Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson.

Jumping to the Dolphins with the 11th pick, Miami turns their attention back to the defense. Kadar has the Dolphins selecting Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith. Of the pick, Kadar writes:

If the Raiders pass on Smith, he should be an easy choice for the Dolphins. He’s an NFL-ready linebacker who can play sideline-to-sideline and chase down the ball carrier.

That is two mock drafts today that have Miami adding Smith. Do you agree?