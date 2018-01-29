2018 Super Bowl: How to watch and everything you need to know

Congratulations. You have officially made it to Super Bowl week. Now, we only have to make it through a week of hearing how great Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are, and how this is kind of a home-game for Brady because his grandmother lived near Minneapolis. Oh, it is going to be so much fun.

And, the Philadelphia Eagles are in the game as well.

The last time the Eagles made the Super Bowl, Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens led the team to Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005. They lost that game to....Brady and the Patriots. Yeah, Brady has been around too long.

So, are you ready for the Super Bowl? Here is everything you need to know as of Monday. We will update things throughout the week if and when needed.

2018 NFL Super Bowl LII

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

When: Sunday, February 4, 6:30pm ET

TV Channel: NBC

Online Stream: NBC Sports Live

Radio: Westwood One; SiriusXM NFL Radio

National Anthem: Pink

Halftime: Justin Timberlake

Odds: Patriots -4 | O/U: 49.5

Weather: Dome stadium; High 6°F, Low 2°F, Partly cloudy

Super Bowl XXXIX rematch: Patriots 24 - Eagles 21

Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis: Redskins 37 - Bills 24

