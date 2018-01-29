Mock Draft 2018: Miami Dolphins 7-round projection 1.0

This weekend marked the first weekend without meaningful football since the start of September. I watched the Pro Bowl, and I enjoyed it to some degree - though they have to fix the quick whistles from the refs and someone should play defense at some point - but this weekend was fairly football-light. Next weekend will, obviously, be the Super Bowl, but after that, we are fully into the offseason and getting ready to free agency and the 2018 NFL Draft.

Since there was not a lot going on this weekend, I headed over to FanSpeak.com to use their “On the Clock” mock draft simulator to see how I could complete a seven-round Miami Dolphins mock draft. Here are the results. Feel free to let me know what you think of my picks for the Dolphins:

Round 1: Roquan Smith, linebacker, Georgia

Round 2: Billy Price, center, Ohio State

Round 3: Mark Andrews, tight end, Oklahoma

Round 4a: Luke Falk, quarterback, Washington State

Round 4b: Shaquem Griffin, linebacker, UCF

Round 6: Bo Scarbrough, running back, Alabama

Round 7a: Maea Teuhema, guard, SE Louisiana

Round 7b: Aaron Evans, offensive tackle, UCF

I think this mock draft covers several of the Dolphins’ needs, giving them depth at running back, quarterback, linebacker, and offensive line. It gives them someone who should come in and immediately start at linebacker in Smith, pairing him with Raekwon McMillan, who missed all of 2017 with an ACL tear. Price should be able to slide into a starting guard position, while Andrews is a pass catching tight end.

Falk is a developmental quarterback who should be able to slot behind Ryan Tannehill and serve as the backup as he develops his game for the NFL. Griffin has to be given a shot on the defense, and can play in multiple places, from safety to linebacker to pass rusher.

Scarbrough worked primarily as a back up at Alabama - just like Dolphins starter Kenyan Drake. Scarbrough has been compared to former Alabama running back Derrick Henry, who was the starter ahead of Drake. This seems like it could be a perfect compliment.

Teuhema is a former LSU player who transferred when academic issues and team rules became a problem. He is a run blocker that has to be developed as a pass blocker - and a seventh round pick for that kind of development makes sense.

Evans played tackle for UCF, playing through an injury all season before having surgery prior to the team’s bowl win. He may need time to develop at the NFL level, and he could be looked at to move inside to guard, but he does add depth to the offensive line for the Dolphins, and like Teuhema, that is what you are looking for from a seventh-round pick.

If you would like to see the full mock draft, so you can see who was on the board when I made each pick, you can check it out here.

What do you think of the mock draft? Of course, free agency and the Scouting Combine will make all of this different by the time April rolls around, but right now, I would be pretty happy if this is how things turned out. What about you?