2018 Pro Bowl: How to watch, afternoon kickoff, online stream, rosters and more

The NFL’s annual all-star event, the Pro Bowl, is upon us. While we will hear all day leading up to the game about all the people who will not be watching the game, but then the ratings will come in and somehow, it will still have good numbers. So, if you want to watch the game, or if you want to know when to not watch the game, we have all the information below.

The Miami Dolphins head into the game with two players, safety Reshad Jones and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, on the AFC’s roster. Could this be the last time Landry, whose contract expires in March, wears the Dolphins logo?

Here is everything you need to know to watch the game, as well as the rosters for both teams:

2018 NFL Pro Bowl

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

When: Sunday, January 28, 3pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN and ABC

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Odds: NFC -3 | O/U: 71

Weather: 77°F, Thunderstorms

AFC Roster

Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers), Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs), Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders); Not playing: Tom Brady (New England Patriots - Super Bowl), Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers - Injury)

Running back: Le’Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers), Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs), LeSean McCoy(Buffalo Bills)

Fullback: Roosevelt Nix (Pittsburgh Steelers); Not playing: James Develin (New England Patriots - Super Bowl)

Tight end: Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans), Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts); Not playing: Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs - Injury), Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots - Super Bowl)

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers), Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers), Jarvis Landry (Miami Dolphins), T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts); Not playing: DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans - Injury), A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals - Injury)

Offensive tackle: Alejandro Villanueva (Pittsburgh Steelers), Taylor Lewan (Tennessee Titans), Russell Okung (Los Angeles Chargers); Not playing: Donald Penn (Oakland Raiders - Injury)

Guard: Kelechi Osemele (Oakland Raiders), David DeCastro (Pittsburgh Steelers), Richie Incognito (Buffalo Bills)

Center: Maurkice Pouncey (Pittsburgh Steelers), Rodney Hudson (Oakland Raiders)

Defensive end: Yannick Ngakoue (Jacksonville Jaguars), Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers), Melvin Ingram (Los Angeles Chargers); Not playing: Calais Campbell (Jacksonville Jaguars - Injury), Khalil Mack (Oakland Raiders - Injury), Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers - Injury)

Defensive tackle: Geno Atkins (Cincinnati Bengals), Jurrell Casey (Tennessee Titans), Malik Jackson (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Outside linebacker: Von Miller (Denver Broncos), Terrell Suggs (Baltimore Ravens), Telvin Smith (Jacksonville Jaguars); Not playing: Jadeveon Clowney (Houston Texans)

Inside linebacker: C.J. Mosley (Baltimore Ravens), Joe Scobert (Cleveland Browns); Not playing: Ryan Shazier (Pittsburgh Steelers - Injury)

Cornerback: A.J. Bouye (Jacksonville Jaguars), Jalen Ramsey (Jacksonville Jaguars), Aqib Talib (Denver Broncos), Casey Hayward (Los Angeles Chargers)

Free safety: Eric Weddle (Baltimore Ravens)

Strong safety: Reshad Jones (Miami Dolphins), Kevin Byrd (Tennessee Titans); Not playing: Micah Hyde (Buffalo Bills)

Punter: Brett Kern (Tennessee Titans)

Kicker: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Returner: Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs)

Special teamer: Brynden Trawick (Tennessee Titans); Not playing: Matthew Slater (New England Patriots - Super Bowl)

NFC Roster

Quarterback: Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks), Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints), Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams); Not playing: Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles - Injury/Super Bowl)

Running back: Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams), Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints), Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers)

Tight end: Jason Witten (Dallas Cowboys), Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings); Not playing: Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl), Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks - Injury)

Wide receiver: Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings), Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints), Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks), Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers); Not playing: Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons - injury), Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals - Injury)

Offensive tackle: Andrew Whitworth (Los Angeles Rams), Joe Staley (San Francisco 49ers), Duane Brown (Seattle Seahawks); Not playing: Trent Williams (Washington Redskins), Tyron Smith (Dallas Cowboys), Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl)

Guard: Trai Turner (Carolina Panthers), Larry Warford (New Orleans Saints), T.J. Lang (Detroit Lions); Not playing: Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys - Injury), Brandon Brooks (Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl), Brandon Scherff (Washington Redskins - Injury)

Center: Alex Mack (Atlanta Falcons), Travis Frederick (Dallas Cowboys)

Defensive end: Demarcus Lawrence (Dallas Cowboys), Cameron Jordan (New Orleans Saints), Michael Bennett (Seattle Seahawks); Not playing: Everson Griffen (Minnesota Vikings - Injury)

Defensive tackle: Gerald McCoy (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Mike Daniels (Green Bay Packers), Linval Joseph (Minnesota Vikings); Not playing: Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams - Injury), Fletcher Cox (Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl)

Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones (Arizona Cardinals), Ryan Kerrigan (Washington Redskins), Thomas Davis (Carolina Panthers); Not playing: Anthony Barr (Minnesota Vikings - Injury)

Inside linebacker: Deion Jones (Atlanta Falcons), Kwon Alexander (Tampa Bay Buccaneers); Not playing: Luke Kuechly (Carolina Panthers - Injury), Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks - Injury)

Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes (Minnesota Vikings), Patrick Peterson (Arizona Cardinals), Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints), Darius Slay (Detroit Lions)

Free safety: Earl Thomas (Seattle Seahawks)

Strong safety: Harrison Smith (Minnesota Vikings), Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons); Not playing: Malcolm Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl), Landon Collins (New York Giants - Injury)

Punter: Johnny Hekker (Los Angeles Rams)

Kicker: Graham Gano (Carolina Panthers); Not playing: Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams - Injury)

Returner: Pharoh Cooper (Los Angeles Rams)

Special teamer: Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals)