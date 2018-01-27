How to watch the 2018 Senior Bowl

The 68th version of the Senior Bowl is upon us. After a week of practices, with scouts from all 32 teams descending on Mobile, Alabama to get a good look at potential draft prospects, the game will finally be played on Saturday afternoon. Who will stand out on Saturday?

The practice week included UCF’s Shaquem Griffin being selected the Practice Performer of the Week, considered one of the top awards given over the course of the week. The best players at each position during the week, according to the awards presented, were quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Arkum Wadley, wide receiver/tight end James Washington, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, defensive lineman Justin Jones, linebacker Kemoko Turay, defensive back M.J. Stewart, and special teams player Daniel Carlson.

Senior Bowl

Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

When: Saturday, 2:30pm ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Online Stream: NFL Network Online

North Team Roster

Offense

QB Josh Allen , Wyoming

, Wyoming QB Luke Falk, Washington State

QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

QB Tanner Lee , Nebraska

, Nebraska RB Kalen Ballage, Arizona State

RB Jaylen Samuels, NC State

RB Akrum Wadley , Iowa

, Iowa FB Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma

WR Braxton Berrios, Miami (FL)

WR Michael Gallup, Colorado State

WR DaeSean Hamilton , Penn State

, Penn State WR Allen Lazard, Iowa State

Lazard, Iowa State WR Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State

WR Justin Watson, Penn

WR Cedrick Wilson , Boise State

, Boise State TE Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan

TE Mike Gesicki, Penn State

TE Troy Fumagallil, Wisconsin

TE Durham Smythe , Notre Dame

, Notre Dame OT Tyrell Crosby, Oregon

OT Jamil Demby, Maine

OT Brian O’Neill, Pittsburgh

OT Brett Toth, Army

G Will Hernandez , UTEP

, UTEP G Cole Madison, Washington State

G Wyatt Teller , Virginia Tech

, Virginia Tech G Sean Welsh, Iowa

C Mason Cole, Michigan

C Scott Quessenberry, UCLA

Defense

DE Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State

DE Tyquan Lewis , Ohio State

, Ohio State DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo , Oklahoma

, Oklahoma DT B.J. Hill, NC State

DT Justin Jones , NC State

, NC State DT Bilal Nichols, Delaware

DT Harrison Phillips, Stanford

OLB Garret Dooley, Wisconsin

OLB Dewey Jarvis, Brown

OLB Kemoko Turay, Rutgers

ILB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Purdue

ILB Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State

ILB Mike McCray , Michigan

, Michigan ILB Myles Pierce, The Citadel

ILB Fred Warner, BYU

CB Christian Campbell, Penn State

CB Duke Dawson, Florida

CB Michael Joseph, Dubuque

CB Taron Johnson, Weber State

CB JaMarcus King, South Carolina

CB Isaac Yiadom, Boston College

S Marcus Allen , Penn State

, Penn State S Trayvon Henderson , Hawaii

, Hawaii S Armani Watts, Texas A&M

S Kyzir White , West Virginia

Specialists

K Michael Badgley, Miami (FL)

P Johnny Townsend, Florida

LS Tanner Carew, Oregon

South Team Roster

Offense

QB Kurt Benkert, Virginia

QB Kyle Lauletta, Richmond

QB Brandon Silvers, Troy

QB Mike White , Western Kentucky

, Western Kentucky RB Rashaad Penny, San Diego State

RB Ito Smith, Southern Miss

RB Darrel Williams, LSU

FB Nick Bawden, San Diego State

WR Marcell Ateman , Oklahoma State

, Oklahoma State WR D.J. Chark, LSU

WR Byron Pringle, Kansas State

WR Tre’Quan Smith, UCF

WR J’Mon Moore, Missouri

WR James Washington , Oklahoma State

, Oklahoma State TE Jordan Akins, UCF

TE Ian Thomas , Indiana

, Indiana TE Deon Yelder, Western Kentucky

OT Alex Cappa, Humboldt State

OT Joseph Noteboom , TCU

, TCU OT Brandon Parker , North Carolina A&T

, North Carolina A&T G Colby Gossett, Appalachian State

G Taylor Hearn, Clemson

G Skyler Phillips, Idaho State

G Isaiah Wynn, Georgia

C Austin Corbett, Nevada

C Austin Golson, Auburn

Defense

DE Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio

DE Kylie Fitts, Utah

DE Da’Shawn Hand, Alabama

DT Andrew Brown, Virginia

DT Poona Ford, Texas

DT Greg Gilmore, LSU

DT Christian LaCouture, LSU

OLB Shaquem Griffin, UCF

OLB Marquis Haynes , Ole Miss

, Ole Miss OLB Uchenna Nwosu, USC

ILB Oren Burks, Vanderbilt

ILB Darius Leonard, South Carolina State

ILB Dorian O’Daniel , Clemson

, Clemson ILB Tre’ Williams, Auburn

CB Danny Johnson, Southern

CB Kameron Kelly, San Diego State

CB Siran Neal, Jacksonville State

CB M.J. Stewart, North Carolina

CB Chandon Sullivan, Georgia State

CB Levi Wallace, Alabama

CB D’montre Wade, Murray State

S Quin Blanding, Virginia

S Tray Matthews, Auburn

S Jeremy Reaves, South Alabama

Specialists: