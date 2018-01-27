How to watch the 2018 Senior Bowl

The 68th version of the Senior Bowl is upon us. After a week of practices, with scouts from all 32 teams descending on Mobile, Alabama to get a good look at potential draft prospects, the game will finally be played on Saturday afternoon. Who will stand out on Saturday?
The practice week included UCF’s Shaquem Griffin being selected the Practice Performer of the Week, considered one of the top awards given over the course of the week. The best players at each position during the week, according to the awards presented, were quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Arkum Wadley, wide receiver/tight end James Washington, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, defensive lineman Justin Jones, linebacker Kemoko Turay, defensive back M.J. Stewart, and special teams player Daniel Carlson.
Senior Bowl
Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
When: Saturday, 2:30pm ET
TV Channel: NFL Network
Online Stream: NFL Network Online
North Team Roster
Offense
- QB Josh Allen, Wyoming
- QB Luke Falk, Washington State
- QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
- QB Tanner Lee, Nebraska
- RB Kalen Ballage, Arizona State
- RB Jaylen Samuels, NC State
- RB Akrum Wadley, Iowa
- FB Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma
- WR Braxton Berrios, Miami (FL)
- WR Michael Gallup, Colorado State
- WR DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State
- WR Allen Lazard, Iowa State
- WR Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State
- WR Justin Watson, Penn
- WR Cedrick Wilson, Boise State
- TE Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan
- TE Mike Gesicki, Penn State
- TE Troy Fumagallil, Wisconsin
- TE Durham Smythe, Notre Dame
- OT Tyrell Crosby, Oregon
- OT Jamil Demby, Maine
- OT Brian O’Neill, Pittsburgh
- OT Brett Toth, Army
- G Will Hernandez, UTEP
- G Cole Madison, Washington State
- G Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech
- G Sean Welsh, Iowa
- C Mason Cole, Michigan
- C Scott Quessenberry, UCLA
Defense
- DE Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State
- DE Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State
- DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma
- DT B.J. Hill, NC State
- DT Justin Jones, NC State
- DT Bilal Nichols, Delaware
- DT Harrison Phillips, Stanford
- OLB Garret Dooley, Wisconsin
- OLB Dewey Jarvis, Brown
- OLB Kemoko Turay, Rutgers
- ILB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Purdue
- ILB Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State
- ILB Mike McCray, Michigan
- ILB Myles Pierce, The Citadel
- ILB Fred Warner, BYU
- CB Christian Campbell, Penn State
- CB Duke Dawson, Florida
- CB Michael Joseph, Dubuque
- CB Taron Johnson, Weber State
- CB JaMarcus King, South Carolina
- CB Isaac Yiadom, Boston College
- S Marcus Allen, Penn State
- S Trayvon Henderson, Hawaii
- S Armani Watts, Texas A&M
- S Kyzir White, West Virginia
Specialists
- K Michael Badgley, Miami (FL)
- P Johnny Townsend, Florida
- LS Tanner Carew, Oregon
South Team Roster
Offense
- QB Kurt Benkert, Virginia
- QB Kyle Lauletta, Richmond
- QB Brandon Silvers, Troy
- QB Mike White, Western Kentucky
- RB Rashaad Penny, San Diego State
- RB Ito Smith, Southern Miss
- RB Darrel Williams, LSU
- FB Nick Bawden, San Diego State
- WR Marcell Ateman, Oklahoma State
- WR D.J. Chark, LSU
- WR Byron Pringle, Kansas State
- WR Tre’Quan Smith, UCF
- WR J’Mon Moore, Missouri
- WR James Washington, Oklahoma State
- TE Jordan Akins, UCF
- TE Ian Thomas, Indiana
- TE Deon Yelder, Western Kentucky
- OT Alex Cappa, Humboldt State
- OT Joseph Noteboom, TCU
- OT Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T
- G Colby Gossett, Appalachian State
- G Taylor Hearn, Clemson
- G Skyler Phillips, Idaho State
- G Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
- C Austin Corbett, Nevada
- C Austin Golson, Auburn
Defense
- DE Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio
- DE Kylie Fitts, Utah
- DE Da’Shawn Hand, Alabama
- DT Andrew Brown, Virginia
- DT Poona Ford, Texas
- DT Greg Gilmore, LSU
- DT Christian LaCouture, LSU
- OLB Shaquem Griffin, UCF
- OLB Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss
- OLB Uchenna Nwosu, USC
- ILB Oren Burks, Vanderbilt
- ILB Darius Leonard, South Carolina State
- ILB Dorian O’Daniel, Clemson
- ILB Tre’ Williams, Auburn
- CB Danny Johnson, Southern
- CB Kameron Kelly, San Diego State
- CB Siran Neal, Jacksonville State
- CB M.J. Stewart, North Carolina
- CB Chandon Sullivan, Georgia State
- CB Levi Wallace, Alabama
- CB D’montre Wade, Murray State
- S Quin Blanding, Virginia
- S Tray Matthews, Auburn
- S Jeremy Reaves, South Alabama
Specialists:
- K Daniel Carlson, Auburn
- P J.K. Scott, Alabama
- LS Ike Powell, Auburn
