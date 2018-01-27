Miami Dolphins keep keeping Reshad Jones

Two Pro Bowl appearances, 667 career tackles, 10.5 sacks, 18 interceptions with three touchdowns, 45 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries with two touchdowns. Eight years in the league after being a fifth-round draft pick. The definition of keeping your own, but for some reason, his name never comes up when discussing that.

Why does Reshad Jones seem to be forgotten? Why do the Miami Dolphins not get credit for finding and keeping one of the top safeties in the game?

The Dolphins’ 2010 Draft featured defensive end Jared Odrick in the first round, linebacker Koa Misi in the second, guard John Jerry in the third, linebacker A.J. Edds in the fourth, cornerback Nolan Carroll and Jones in the fifth, and linebackers Chris McCoy and Austin Spitler in the seventh. Misi is still with the team, though he spent 2017 on injured reserve and likely will have to retire due to the next injury he sustained in 2016.

That leaves Jones as the last man standing on the Dolphins roster from that class.

And, he is the best of the players from that draft class for the Dolphins.

A fifth-round pick, who the Dolphins have kept. Keeping their own. Developing their own. Reaping the rewards of a player turning into a good player. A great player. A Pro Bowl elite player.

(And a Guinness World Record holder.)

Miami has extended Jones twice. they have made sure they kept their best player from that Draft and then they made sure they kept him again.

Jones kind of feels like someone who is just always there. Year after year, the Dolphins secondary will be solidified by Jones’ presence. He will be there to add a big hitter to the linebackers. He is just always there.

But, he is there because the Dolphins kept their own. In an offseason that features plenty of debate about Miami’s other Pro Bowl selection, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, recognizing Jones and how Miami has prioritized keeping him - keeping their own - should be something we do.