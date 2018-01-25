Jarvis Landry seals come-from-behind Dodge Ball win for AFC

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry backed up his Drone Drop win at the Epic Pro Bowl Skills Showdown with a win in the Pro Bowl Dodge Ball. Landry caught the ball on the final throw of the dodge ball game, coming back from a 2-to-1 disadvantage to beat the NFC.

Landry faced off against Graham Gano and Mike Daniels in the final round, after both teams started with ten players apiece. Landry managed to hit Daniels, knocking out the Green Bay Packers’ defensive end. After a few back and forth throws at each other, Landry started throwing the balls out of bounds to set up a clear desire to simply catch the ball. He did just that, going to the ground to snag the low ball.

The win in Epic Pro Bowl Dodge Ball also won the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown for the AFC, giving each player on the team a $17,500 bonus.

The AFC team was coached by Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson and Jason Taylor.